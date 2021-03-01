BYD has released more details and updated plans for the market launch of the Tang model in Norway, announced first in Spring 2020 with customer deliveries initially expected for January 2021.

The Tang will be offered in a 7-seat, well-equipped version for 599,900 NOK (€58,181/$70,077) with a 86.4 kWh battery for up to 505 km (314 miles) of NEDC range (no WLTP rating yet).

The battery itself is the new Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry in a cell-to-pack (CTP) system.

The production of BYD Tang for Norway is expected to start in the second quarter, while first customer deliveries - through RSA, a sole Norwegian distributor - should start in late summer.

BYD aims at the family market, highlighting 7 seats and "extremely high level of equipment" as key selling points for the Tang. Interestingly, there are over-the-air software updates implemented.

"Following extensive customer demonstrations, BYD Tang’s 2021 model will feature seven seats to maximise its appeal for families. An extremely high level of technology for all occupants will, BYD believes, make the BYD Tang ‘a hugely attractive proposition’ capable of combining the daily commute with full-day family adventures on a single charge."

2021 BYD Tang 2021 BYD Tang

"The interior has received a major upgrade, with all seats upholstered in brown leather and waffle stitching, offering exclusivity and quality. Both driver and front passenger seats are ventilated and heated to provide the ultimate in luxury in the front of the cabin. For the front passengers too, a large infotainment screen can be rotated in either a horizontal or vertical format to suit specific vehicle displays. A large panoramic glass roof lets natural light flood into the cabin, providing a light, airy feel for everyone on-board. At lower light levels, strategic LED lighting can be adjusted to 31 different configurations to ensure optimum comfort. BYD Tang owners in 2021 are also treated to a fantastic level of connectivity, including 4G technology, DAB radio and OTA (Over-the-Air Technology), all future-proofed to allow the additional of more functionality as technology is upgraded."

2021 BYD Tang - 3rd row

2021 BYD Tang (Norway) specs: