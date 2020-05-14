Hide press release Show press release

BYD partners with RSA as Norway distributor

RSA to represent BYD on sales, service and parts for full-electric BYD Tang plus electric vans and trucks in Norway

BYD Europe has taken the next step in growing its EV portfolio in Europe by partnering with renowned Scandinavian car and retail distributor, RSA. Following BYD’s recent announcement to expand its EV portfolio in Europe, RSA will become the sole distributor in Norway of BYD electric passenger cars as the first trial market and the distributor of BYD’s electric vans and electric trucks.

To offer customers a comprehensive vehicle ownership experience, BYD and RSA together have developed a complete sales, aftersales and parts supply strategy to complement its range of important new products; chiefly among them the new, full-electric BYD Tang compact SUV, a panel van, a 7.5-tonne rigid truck, a 19-tonne rigid truck and a yard tractor – all powered by 100% emissions-free, pure electric BYD battery technology.

Frank Dunvold, CEO of RSA, said, “RSA is thrilled to announce the beginning of an exciting cooperation between our two companies. The story of BYD is amazing and different to all other manufacturers. BYD is the only ‘real’ mobility company in the market producing innovative batteries, as well as Battery Electric Vehicles including passenger cars, LCVs, trucks, buses and rail systems. RSA first encountered BYD in 2014 and, upon seeing the second-generation BYD Tang compact SUV and hearing about the brand’s growth strategy for its LCV and eTrucks portfolio, it was plainly evident that BYD is a brand perfectly placed to meet the current growing demand for clean, zero-emissions vehicles. With Norway being by far the most electrified car market in the world, BYD is the perfect match for us and we are looking forward to seeing this exciting partnership develop further.”

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe, added, “RSA is one of the most experienced car import groups in the region with a renowned reputation for not only helping to grow winning brands, but having the necessary infrastructure in place to support customers and give them the best overall brand experience. Our strategy,” he said, “is to offer European buyers a full spectrum of zero-emissions vehicles and, just as our eBus division has established a reputation for quality and performance, so too will our range of passenger cars, LCVs and trucks. This is a tremendously exciting time in the history of BYD and we are delighted that RSA has joined us on this journey.”

The full-electric BYD Tang delivers an impressive 520km range and is one of the world’s best-selling models. The model will spearhead BYD’s growth aspirations as it expands its overall European EV portfolio. The initial trial in Norway demonstrates BYD’s intention to introduce zero-emissions vehicles to a wide range of European markets. In November 2019, BYD announced its objective to bring electric trucks to Europe by the end of 2020, with brand awareness benefiting from the company’s well-established presence in a number of European bus and coach markets.

With over a quarter of a century of battery research and development, BYD is now one of the world’s foremost battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturers. The company has exceeded 750,000 passenger car sales globally to date (hybrid and BEV), with worldwide sales of BYD electric LCVs and trucks steadily increasing since their introduction in 2013. In Europe alone, BYD has sold over 1,300 eBuses and eCoaches in all major markets across the continent.