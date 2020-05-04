All-electric commercial vehicles, including vans, distribution trucks and yard tractors will follow.
BYD announced today that soon it will enter the European electric car market. At first, for kind of a trial, BYD will launch its all-electric Tang SUV (the second-generation from 2019) in Norway in 2020.
So far, BYD was known in Europe mostly from its all-electric buses and coaches.
The prices are not yet known, but they might be very competitive. The base version in China starts at 259,900 juan (after subsidies), which is €33,754/€36,800.
With 82.8 kWh, the Tang 600 can go up to 520 km (323 miles) NEDC or probably up to 400 km (250 miles) in the real world. We assume that the all-wheel-drive version 600D will also be available.
Gallery: BYD Tang BEV
BYD Tang BEV 600D specs:
- 82.8 kWh battery
- up to 500 km (310 miles) NEDC and up to 600 km (373 miles) at constant low speed
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4-4.6 seconds depending on version
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 1.9-2.0 seconds depending on version
- all-wheel drive
- system output 360 kW (two 180 kW and 330 Nm electric motors - one per axle)
- fast charging in 30 minutes (30-80%)
- dimensions 4870×1950×1725
BYD Tang BEV 600 specs:
- 82.8 kWh battery
- up to 520 km (323 miles) NEDC and up to 620 km (385 miles) at constant low speed
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds depending on version
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.7 seconds depending on version
- front-wheel drive
- system output 180 kW and 330 Nm
- fast charging in 30 minutes (30-80%)
- dimensions 4870×1950×1725
Commercial electric vehicles
Additional news is that by the end of 2020, BYD will introduce in Europe an entire range of commercial electric vehicles, including:
- electric panel van (2.6 t)
- electric distribution truck (7.5 t)
- T8 electric distribution truck (19 t)
- electric yard tractor
Together with electric buses, BYD might have then one of the most comprehensive EV offers in Europe.
Gallery: BYD commercial vehicles
The Chinese company intended to expand to Europe and North America years ago (there were several BYD e6 taxi projects around 2013), but it didn't happen. Partially because the Chinese market was expanding extremely fast, while the EU/U.S. markets are challenging for the unknown Chinese brands
Now, as the BYD products are way more competitive than 10-years ago and we saw the first examples of the relatively successful introduction of Chinese EVs in Europe (see SAIC's MG ZS EV), the time seems right. Moreover, Europeans might search for more affordable EVs, while the Chinese market might not expand as quickly as before, so there is a significant potential for export we guess.
Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe, said:
“The Norwegian market is the natural choice for BYD to start this trial as we look to expand our EV presence in Europe. Norway is the most advanced market in Europe when it comes to the widespread adoption and usage of electric vehicles, as well as possessing a comprehensive charging network. We will closely evaluate how the market performs, but, in the longer term, it is our aim to expand passenger car sales beyond Norway.
“We are delighted to be expanding our portfolio with the addition of these new pure-electric vehicles,” he added, “This is another milestone in our commitment to protect the environment, contributing to the reduction of emissions and to cleaner air in Europe.” He continued, “During our marketing trial, we are confident that the BYD Tang’s range, design, practicality and high-level technology will appeal to discerning European buyers. We are on track also to introduce BYD eTrucks this year, with a range of full-electric vehicles including a panel van, a 7.5-tonner, a 19-tonner and a yard tractor.”
BYD sets out European EV expansion strategy (Norway identified for introduction of 520km BYD Tang SUV)
Netherlands • 2020-05-04
BYD Europe has today announced its strategy to embark upon the trial introduction of passenger cars in Europe, alongside longer-term plans to bring new BYD LCV and eTruck ranges to the European market.
To mark the next phase of ambitious growth strategy, and following its well-established eBus and eCoach presence in Europe, BYD, world leader in new energy vehicles and the forerunner in the development of battery technology, will initially introduce the all new, full-electric, second-generation BYD ‘Tang’ compact SUV to the Norwegian market.
Plans are also underway to bring to Europe later this year a full range of battery electric vehicles (BEV) for the commercial vehicle sector; including a panel van, 7.5-tonne and 19-tonne rigid distribution trucks, and a yard tractor.
Already one of the world’s best-selling models as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the BYD ‘Tang’ EV600 boasts a 520km (373 miles) range based on the NEDC test cycle. The vehicle will spearhead BYD’s ambitions as the brand looks to expand its overall European EV portfolio. The company’s reputation is already well-established following considerable success in the Public Transport sector where the current BYD eBus range of products remains market leader in Europe.
BYD Tang’s forthcoming Norwegian trial emphasizes BYD’s commitment to providing European customers with a range of 100% emissions-free, pure-electric vehicles from passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) to trucks and buses. In November 2019, BYD announced its intention to bring electric trucks to Europe at the end of 2020 to complement the well-established sales and supply of BYD eBuses right across Europe.
The full-electric, high-specification BYD Tang EV600 is a permanent all-wheel drive compact SUV which delivers a range of up to 520km (373 miles). Pricing will be announced later this year when it goes on sale in Norway.
Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe, said, “The Norwegian market is the natural choice for BYD to start this trial as we look to expand our EV presence in Europe. Norway is the most advanced market in Europe when it comes to the widespread adoption and usage of electric vehicles,” he said, “as well as possessing a comprehensive charging network. We will closely evaluate how the market performs, but, in the longer term, it is our aim to expand passenger car sales beyond Norway.
“We are delighted to be expanding our portfolio with the addition of these new pure-electric vehicles,” he added, “This is another milestone in our commitment to protect the environment, contributing to the reduction of emissions and to cleaner air in Europe.” He continued, “During our marketing trial, we are confident that the BYD Tang’s range, design, practicality and high-level technology will appeal to discerning European buyers. We are on track also to introduce BYD eTrucks this year, with a range of full-electric vehicles including a panel van, a 7.5-tonner, a 19-tonner and a yard tractor.”