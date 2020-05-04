BYD announced today that soon it will enter the European electric car market. At first, for kind of a trial, BYD will launch its all-electric Tang SUV (the second-generation from 2019) in Norway in 2020.

So far, BYD was known in Europe mostly from its all-electric buses and coaches.

The prices are not yet known, but they might be very competitive. The base version in China starts at 259,900 juan (after subsidies), which is €33,754/€36,800.

With 82.8 kWh, the Tang 600 can go up to 520 km (323 miles) NEDC or probably up to 400 km (250 miles) in the real world. We assume that the all-wheel-drive version 600D will also be available.

BYD Tang BEV 600D specs:

82.8 kWh battery

battery up to 500 km (310 miles) NEDC and up to 600 km (373 miles) at constant low speed

NEDC and up to 600 km (373 miles) at constant low speed 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4-4.6 seconds depending on version

depending on version 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 1.9-2.0 seconds depending on version

depending on version all-wheel drive

system output 360 kW (two 180 kW and 330 Nm electric motors - one per axle)

(two 180 kW and 330 Nm electric motors - one per axle) fast charging in 30 minutes (30-80%)

dimensions 4870×1950×1725

BYD Tang BEV 600 specs:

82.8 kWh battery

battery up to 520 km (323 miles) NEDC and up to 620 km (385 miles) at constant low speed

NEDC and up to 620 km (385 miles) at constant low speed 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds depending on version

depending on version 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.7 seconds depending on version

depending on version front-wheel drive

system output 180 kW and 330 Nm

fast charging in 30 minutes (30-80%)

dimensions 4870×1950×1725

Commercial electric vehicles

Additional news is that by the end of 2020, BYD will introduce in Europe an entire range of commercial electric vehicles, including:

electric panel van (2.6 t)

electric distribution truck (7.5 t)

T8 electric distribution truck (19 t)

electric yard tractor

Together with electric buses, BYD might have then one of the most comprehensive EV offers in Europe.

The Chinese company intended to expand to Europe and North America years ago (there were several BYD e6 taxi projects around 2013), but it didn't happen. Partially because the Chinese market was expanding extremely fast, while the EU/U.S. markets are challenging for the unknown Chinese brands

Now, as the BYD products are way more competitive than 10-years ago and we saw the first examples of the relatively successful introduction of Chinese EVs in Europe (see SAIC's MG ZS EV), the time seems right. Moreover, Europeans might search for more affordable EVs, while the Chinese market might not expand as quickly as before, so there is a significant potential for export we guess.

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe, said: