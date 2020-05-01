BYD, one of the world's biggest EV manufacturers, in June 2020 intends to launch in China its all-new model, the BYD Han, equipped with the all-new Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in cell-to-pack (CTP) version.

Here we can see one of the first previews of this great looking, sporty sedan, which will be available in an all-electric and a plug-in hybrid version.

As in the case of other new BYD's for more than a year, the car is equipped with a large touchscreen that can rotate from horizontal or vertical use, depending on need (only the entry-level version will get a fixed horizontal touchscreen).

One of the biggest bits of news is DiPilot, an all-new advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which first to be implemented in Han. BYD's ADAS to have a separate small display on the bottom of the 2-spoke steering wheel.

According to Chinese sources, there will be two battery versions - 77 kWh and 65 kWh. The smaller battery will be available only in the front-wheel-drive version, while the bigger battery to be combined with FWD or AWD setup.

If BYD prices it attractively, it should sell in a high volume of at least 5,000-10,000 a month we guess. Maybe more, although the competition is growing, so it's hard to say.

BYD Han (汉) BEV what to expect:

long range of some up to 605 km (376 miles) NEDC

Reportedly two battery options:

65 kWh battery for 506 km (314 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain

77 kWh battery for 605 km (376 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain and 550 km (342 miles miles) NEDC with AWD powertrain

battery for 506 km (314 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain battery for 605 km (376 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain and 550 km (342 miles miles) NEDC with AWD powertrain Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in cell-to-pack (CTP) version

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds

two powertrain options for BEV:

FWD (163 kW)

AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear)

FWD (163 kW) AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear) highly efficient silicon carbide MOSFET power electronics (inverter)

DC fast charging from 30 to 80% in 25 minutes, 10 minutes of recharge for up to 135 km (84 miles) of range

drag coefficient of 0.233

Length 4,980 mm, Width 1,910 mm, Height 1,495 mm, Wheelbase 2,920 mm

BYD Han (汉) PHEV what to expect:

2.0L gasoline engine (about 140 kW) and 180 kW electric motor

all-electric range of up to about 80 km (50 miles)

Gallery: BYD Han