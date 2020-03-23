Han, with cobalt-free batteries and silicon carbide power electronics, might bring back BYD sales to the top later this year.

BYD Han is an all-new plug-in sedan (in both all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions) announced by one of the world's top EV manufacturers - BYD - for market launch in 2020.

The sales are now expected around the third quarter of 2020, as the introduction initially planned for June was delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

This new model and "Dynasty" in the BYD's lineup might be quite interesting for several reasons. One of the biggest is the return of the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathode chemistry in a new cell-to-pack (CTP) technology, which is expected to offer an energy density of 160 Wh/kg on the pack level (previously unheard of for LFP).

BYD has started its battery cell business from the relatively low-cost LFP chemistry, but then included also other types (NCM) to increase the range. As the CTP allows bumping LFP energy density/EV range (by up to 50%), it might be a new go-to solution for all entry-level, affordable EVs with a basic range of up to 400 km (250 miles) in the real world.

BYD has dveloped its own, in-house solution of the LFP CTP called "LFP super-battery" or "blade battery". The expected NEDC rating for Han BEV will be 605 km (376 miles), but the real world will be maybe two-thirds that figure.

See also

byd teases new han model BYD Teases New Sporty Electric Han Sedan
byd 100000th yuan bev BYD Celebrates Production Of 100,000th Yuan BEV
byd world largest face mask factory BYD Launches World’s Largest Face Mask Manufacturing Plant
los angeles ordered 155 electric buses Los Angeles Orders 155 Electric Buses: Largest In U.S.

Another new thing will be highly efficient silicon carbide power electronics (MOSFETs in the inverter).

BYD Han (汉) BEV what to expect:

  • market launch expected in Q3 2020
  • long range of some 605 km (376 miles) NEDC
  • "LFP super-battery" - a new, higher energy density LFP batteries
  • highly efficient silicon carbide MOSFET power electronics (inverter)
  • two powertrain options for BEV: FWD (163 kW) and AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear)
  • the top of the line version to accelerate 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds
  • Length 4,980 mm, Width 1,910 mm, Height 1,495 mm, Wheelbase 2,920 mm

BYD Han (汉) PHEV what to expect:

  • 2.0L gasoline engine (about 140 kW) and 180 kW electric motor
  • all-electric range of up to about 80 km (50 miles)
BYD Han
BYD Han
 

 

 