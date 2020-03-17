BYD was not wasting time this year and quickly engaged one of its industrial parks in Shenzhen, China to produce face masks and disinfectants to help stop the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company and its 3,000 engineers, within weeks, developed the products and have built the production lines, built from thousands of mostly in-house made parts.

As a result, the facility is now the world’s largest mass-produced face masks plant with an output of 5 million masks and 300,000 bottles of disinfectants per day (as of March 13).

"Today, BYD is proud to announce that it has created the world’s largest mass-produced face masks plant. The plant is now running at full capacity and is able to produce 5 million masks and 300,000 bottles of disinfectants per day. This allows the firm to help alleviate severe shortages that have affected hospitals and agencies across China in the face of the global COVID-19 outbreak."

BYD Opens World’s Largest Face Mask Manufacturing Plant

The production actually started in February, but it was at a lower volume.

"On February 8, the newly-built production lines in one of BYD’s industrial parks in Shenzhen started to produce these critical supplies, with hundreds of staff working both day and night shifts along with machines working around the clock."

BYD was making 5 to 10 new mask-producing machines every day, which gradually increased the manufacturing capacity by 300,000 to 500,000 units per day. As the press release was from March 13, 2020, now the total output is probably even higher.

It seems that a single machine can deliver 60,000 masks per day at full swing. Hopefully, they will expand to a level to support other countries, as the rest of the world is starting the fight with coronavirus.

Here we post the fascinating BYD story about this truly amazing project: