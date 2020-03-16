The next stage of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 expansion is in full swing.
This month the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai once again a full-blown construction site, as we can see in the latest Jason Yang's video reports from March 13, 2020.
The company already installed the first steel pillar on Sunday, according to Jay in Shanghai (see photo below), and it's expected that piling/foundations will be completed by the end of this month.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)
The parking lot, with plenty of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3, suggests that the production continues smoothly (at least smoothly in current times):
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)
The interesting thing was three Model 3 on the other side of the parking - probably testing/demonstrating some new automatic parking features.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus