This month the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai once again a full-blown construction site, as we can see in the latest Jason Yang's video reports from March 13, 2020.

The company already installed the first steel pillar on Sunday, according to Jay in Shanghai (see photo below), and it's expected that piling/foundations will be completed by the end of this month.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The parking lot, with plenty of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3, suggests that the production continues smoothly (at least smoothly in current times):

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The interesting thing was three Model 3 on the other side of the parking - probably testing/demonstrating some new automatic parking features.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: