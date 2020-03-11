Reuters reports that Tesla is in the process of preparation to expand its manufacturing capacity at the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai from around 150,000 cars annually to around 250,000-260,000 cars annually.

A document submitted by Tesla to the Shanghai government, seen by Reuters, indicates the intention to expand production of battery packs, electric motors, motor controllers and other components.

"Tesla wants to almost double its annual building capacity for cooling pipes, a key part in a car’s heat management system, to 260,000 sets a year from 150,000. It did not provide capacity details for other parts." "The company is also building an additional stamping line to speed up car production in Shanghai, according to construction documents seen by Reuters."

As of the end of December, about 70% of the parts in the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 were imported parts, while Tesla's ultimate goal is to rely only on parts produced locally in China.

The new production number of 250,000 cars per year would include the new Tesla Model Y.

We also guess that in the near future, Tesla might officially expand Model 3 production in China from the entry-level Standard Range Plus (RWD) version to also Long Range/Performance and AWD versions.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: