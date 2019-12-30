Let's take a look at the first Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 deliveries.

Tesla, as promised, delivered today (December 30) its first 15 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3. The first symbolic batch went to Tesla employees.

Here we can see fhe irst few videos and images released by the manufacturer earlier today:

"Tesla will deliver the first China-made Model 3 at Gigafactory 3 plant in Shanghai TODAY. The 15 customers who are slated to get their Model 3s first are Tesla employees."

 

See also

tesla model 3 deliveries china marriage proposal Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In China Start With Marriage Proposal
tesla gigafactory 3 new parking lot Tesla Gigafactory 3 New Parking Lot Is Almost Complete: Video
tesla china model 3 deliveries december 30 Tesla To Start Made-in-China Model 3 Deliveries On December 30th
reuters tesla secured new loan china Tesla Gets $1.4 Billion Loan For Chinese Operation: Stock Hits $420.69
Tesla Model 3 Made-in-China (MIC)
Tesla Model 3 Made-in-China (MIC)
Tesla Model 3 Made-in-China (MIC)
Tesla Model 3 Made-in-China (MIC)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction Progress December 27, 2019

The first deliveries are just a symbolic move, as Tesla is already busy with volume deliveries of hundreds or rather thousands of cars in January.

Let's take a look at the Gigafactory 3, where, according to the video description, Tesla produces 280 cars per day (almost 2,000 per week).

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:

(Dec 27 2019)10 billion loan from Bank of China, tomorrow's first delivery of Chinese-made Model 3

Tesla receives 10 billion low-interest loan from Bank of China, tomorrow's first delivery of Chinese-made Model 3,The users of this delivery will be Tesla employees.

Currently produces 280 vehicles per day, with a total of 3000+ vehicles off the assembly line in Shanghai.