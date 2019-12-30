Let's take a look at the first Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 deliveries.
Tesla, as promised, delivered today (December 30) its first 15 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3. The first symbolic batch went to Tesla employees.
Here we can see fhe irst few videos and images released by the manufacturer earlier today:
"Tesla will deliver the first China-made Model 3 at Gigafactory 3 plant in Shanghai TODAY. The 15 customers who are slated to get their Model 3s first are Tesla employees."
Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction Progress December 27, 2019
The first deliveries are just a symbolic move, as Tesla is already busy with volume deliveries of hundreds or rather thousands of cars in January.
Let's take a look at the Gigafactory 3, where, according to the video description, Tesla produces 280 cars per day (almost 2,000 per week).
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Dec 27 2019)10 billion loan from Bank of China, tomorrow's first delivery of Chinese-made Model 3
Tesla receives 10 billion low-interest loan from Bank of China, tomorrow's first delivery of Chinese-made Model 3,The users of this delivery will be Tesla employees.
Currently produces 280 vehicles per day, with a total of 3000+ vehicles off the assembly line in Shanghai.