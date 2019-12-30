Tesla, as promised, delivered today (December 30) its first 15 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3. The first symbolic batch went to Tesla employees.

Here we can see fhe irst few videos and images released by the manufacturer earlier today:

"Tesla will deliver the first China-made Model 3 at Gigafactory 3 plant in Shanghai TODAY. The 15 customers who are slated to get their Model 3s first are Tesla employees."

Tesla Model 3 Made-in-China (MIC)

Tesla Model 3 Made-in-China (MIC)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction Progress December 27, 2019

The first deliveries are just a symbolic move, as Tesla is already busy with volume deliveries of hundreds or rather thousands of cars in January.

Let's take a look at the Gigafactory 3, where, according to the video description, Tesla produces 280 cars per day (almost 2,000 per week).