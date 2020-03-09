It seems that Tesla mostly recovered from the extended break and is now quite busy on all fronts simultaneously.
The operation and construction of new facilities at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai quickly recovered and are now in full swing according to the latest video report (recorded on March 5, 2020) from Jason Yang.
Tesla not only produces now a lot of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and resumed construction of the small facility (behind the main assembly plant), but it also started construction of another huge facility, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Mar 05) Larger than the Gigafactory 3 first phase?
The piling and foundation work of the new phase of the project is expected to be completed this month. The progress is likely to be close to that of the first phase of the project. The outer wall will be capped in June, and trial production can basically begin in October.
Here is the new construction area, with a size comparable that's comparable to the main assembly facility for the Model 3:
Another look from the southern side:
Here is a small construction area behind the main assembly plant, which will be some kind of an expansion:
Several carriers and at least dozens (if not a three-digit number) of MIC Model 3 are waiting for delivery. A smaller number was parked on the other side of the site, near the test track.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus