As expected, Elon Musk did not go to the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai solely to deliver of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 to non-employee customers, as promised. Tesla's CEO also officially announced the Tesla Model Y program. The Model Y is already available for order in China, although it will probably take some time before it enters production. We previously thought Musk would announce the manufacturing itself.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 was envisioned for the Model 3 and Model Y production from the start. Initially, the company said that the factory would produce an entry-level version (Standard Range Plus) for the Chinese market, while other versions would be imported from the U.S.

Anyway, the video description states the GF3 operates at a much lower cost than Tesla Factory in Fremont – 10 percent of that cost, to be more precise. If that is correct, we expect that other versions produced and exported from China to global markets would be a smart and inevitable business decision.

In the video, Elon Musk also says that the Model Y has some advanced manufacturing technologies that the company will reveal in the future. That is almost a confirmation of the patents we have shown you back in July.

Probably later this year, Tesla will present its new advanced manufacturing technology for the Model Y. If it does not anticipate the car production in six months, as some suppliers claim that will happen.

According to Reuters, ten customers have received their cars (on top of the 15 employees on December 30). We guess that was solely at the factory: the Chinese media reported about roughly 100 MIC Model 3 deliveries at just one Tesla store in Shanghai earlier today.

Tesla is currently in a ramp-up phase of the Model 3 production, using about 30 percent of parts supplied locally. By the end of 2020, the company expects to achieve 100 percent of local content.

