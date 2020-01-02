Tesla has already delivered a symbolic number of 15 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 on December 30, 2019, but those were cars handed over to employees.

Now, we are waiting on the first deliveries for non-employee customers, which should start receiving their cars next week. Reuters reports that Tesla set a date for an event at the Gigafactory 3 - January 7.

"Tesla Inc. will deliver its first Chinese-made Model 3 sedans to the public on Jan. 7 at an event at its Shanghai plant, a representative for the firm told Reuters on Thursday."

At the moment, there are no details about whether more employees will receive their cars by that time or if deliveries will ramp-up in January.

We could only guess that Tesla intends to deliver the first batch of cars at its plant in a controlled manner, before launching regular deliveries in the field.

According to what we saw so far, there are already thousands of cars produced (many in transit) and at least 1,000 new are produced every week.

"Tesla executives also told reporters the plant had achieved a production target of 1,000 units a week, or around 280 cars a day, and that sales for the China-made sedan had so far been "very good"."

The MIC cars are expected to bring a major contribution to Tesla sales results in 2020.

Source: Automotive News