ElringKlinger will produce cockpit cross-car beams for the Tesla Model Y and expects high sales volume.
Preparations for high-volume production of the Tesla Model Y in Fremont, California are in full swing. The upcoming launch and series production seems to be confirmed by one of the suppliers, which boasted about a new order.
German company ElringKlinger, which already supplies lightweight cockpit cross-car beams for the Tesla Model 3, announced a new order "for series supply of cockpit cross-car beams in hybrid design for new model of a leading US electric vehicle manufacturer". This, combined with production launch from 2020 (contract is for a period of five years) and production site in Fremont, clearly suggests Model Y.
"ElringKlinger AG is intensifying its cooperation with a leading US electric vehicle manufacturer. On the basis of its previous business relationship with lightweighting components, the global US electric vehicle pioneer has signed a series contract with the Dettingen-based supplier to deliver cockpit cross-car beams for its new full-electric model. The order will initially run for five years and has a total volume in the mid to high double-digit million euro range. Production at the Californian site in Fremont (USA) is scheduled to start in 2020."
ElringKlinger expects a medium to high double-digit million euro sales volume over the term of the agreement. It's another sign that the Model Y volume is envisioned at a very high level (double-digit billion USD of revenues, we guess).
Here is how ElringKlinger describes cockpit cross-car beams:
"ElringKlinger uses an innovative production process that combines hydroforming and injection molding in a single process step to produce lightweight plastic components for car bodies. The resulting hybrid components made of plastic and metal combine the advantages of both materials: high dimensional accuracy of complex geometries with minimum tolerances and considerable structural strength in the event of a crash. At the same time, significant weight advantages over conventional metal variants can be achieved."
Example use:
The two models (3 and Y) are supposed to share not only production lines, but also most of the parts.
Source: ElringKlinger, electrive.com
"This follow-up contract underscores how advantageous our lightweighting components also are for full-electric vehicles," says Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG. "It represents a further step in the successful implementation of the Group's strategy of generating more than 25% of sales in the next decade in the future business areas of structural lightweighting and e-mobility."
Lightweight construction is well established at ElringKlinger: since the late 1990s, the Group has been working on the substitution of metal by plastic. ElringKlinger makes targeted use of its comprehensive expertise in materials, processes and fabrication in order to be able to offer customized lightweight components for the drive train and car body. Since 2015, the Group has been manufacturing cockpit cross-car beams and front-end carriers made of polymer-metal hybrids at its plants in Leamington (Canada) and Suzhou (China), and since 2017 in Fremont (USA).