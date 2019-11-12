Preparations for high-volume production of the Tesla Model Y in Fremont, California are in full swing. The upcoming launch and series production seems to be confirmed by one of the suppliers, which boasted about a new order.

German company ElringKlinger, which already supplies lightweight cockpit cross-car beams for the Tesla Model 3, announced a new order "for series supply of cockpit cross-car beams in hybrid design for new model of a leading US electric vehicle manufacturer". This, combined with production launch from 2020 (contract is for a period of five years) and production site in Fremont, clearly suggests Model Y.

"ElringKlinger AG is intensifying its cooperation with a leading US electric vehicle manufacturer. On the basis of its previous business relationship with lightweighting components, the global US electric vehicle pioneer has signed a series contract with the Dettingen-based supplier to deliver cockpit cross-car beams for its new full-electric model. The order will initially run for five years and has a total volume in the mid to high double-digit million euro range. Production at the Californian site in Fremont (USA) is scheduled to start in 2020."

ElringKlinger expects a medium to high double-digit million euro sales volume over the term of the agreement. It's another sign that the Model Y volume is envisioned at a very high level (double-digit billion USD of revenues, we guess).

Here is how ElringKlinger describes cockpit cross-car beams:

"ElringKlinger uses an innovative production process that combines hydroforming and injection molding in a single process step to produce lightweight plastic components for car bodies. The resulting hybrid components made of plastic and metal combine the advantages of both materials: high dimensional accuracy of complex geometries with minimum tolerances and considerable structural strength in the event of a crash. At the same time, significant weight advantages over conventional metal variants can be achieved."

Example use:

The two models (3 and Y) are supposed to share not only production lines, but also most of the parts.

