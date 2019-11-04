The Tesla Model Y is now out testing on public roads all over the place. By "all over the place," we mean that it hasn't just been spotted at or near Tesla's Fremont factory or just in areas of California that are reasonably close to the Bay Area or even Los Angeles (SpaceX). Instead, the Model Y has graced its presence many miles away, and even in other states.

Tesla doesn't have to go to great lengths to hide its Model Y since it was already unveiled. However, some information is yet to be revealed, so Tesla has had it covered in some situations, especially while charging.

Do you remember those amazing wheels on an earlier Tesla Model 3 share? People were way excited about them. Musk said they were coming as an upgrade from service, but as far as we know, that has not yet come to fruition.

Let's take a look at some of the most recent Tesla Model Y sightings:

So, those awesome turbine wheels are back again. Did Tesla just make a bunch of them that they never actually delivered, so they have them to use on the Model Y pre-production prototypes? We sure hope not. We really hope that these will be the "actual" base Model Y wheels.

We'll leave you with a few more recent Tesla Model Y spottings:

In the end, we couldn't possibly be more excited about the Tesla Model Y launch. While it may not be representative of what some folks expected, we think it's going to sell very well, and that's an understatement.

What do you think? Let us know in the Comments.