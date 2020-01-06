The new year 2020 found the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai with progressing construction of additional buildings, parking lots, roads and other infrastructure.

While the production of cars already started, Tesla probably still needs months if not another year to complete all of its planned facilities. Let's see what's changed over the past week or two.

The huge parking lot is now used to park the newly produced cars and some trailers.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Tesla is making also some new structure in the corner of the parking lot:

The phase two expansion in the southern part is pretty much done. Works began on the nearby sites:



Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Jan 02 2020)Tesla adjusted the price of the GF3 Model 3 to 42,930US$,Start delivery tomorrow Tesla officially adjusted the price of the domestic version of the Model 3 from 355,800 RMB previously to 323,800 RMB (including the basic version of the auxiliary driving function). In addition to the official concessions, the car can also be exempted from purchase tax and the state's subsidy policy. The subsidy amount is 24,750 RMB. Therefore, the current price of the car after subsidy is 299,050 RMB(42,930US$).

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: