Let's take a look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in 2020.
The new year 2020 found the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai with progressing construction of additional buildings, parking lots, roads and other infrastructure.
While the production of cars already started, Tesla probably still needs months if not another year to complete all of its planned facilities. Let's see what's changed over the past week or two.
The huge parking lot is now used to park the newly produced cars and some trailers.
Tesla is making also some new structure in the corner of the parking lot:
The phase two expansion in the southern part is pretty much done. Works began on the nearby sites:
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Jan 02 2020)Tesla adjusted the price of the GF3 Model 3 to 42,930US$,Start delivery tomorrow
Tesla officially adjusted the price of the domestic version of the Model 3 from 355,800 RMB previously to 323,800 RMB (including the basic version of the auxiliary driving function). In addition to the official concessions, the car can also be exempted from purchase tax and the state's subsidy policy. The subsidy amount is 24,750 RMB. Therefore, the current price of the car after subsidy is 299,050 RMB(42,930US$).
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Tesla was able to achieve production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).