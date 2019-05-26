This Spring BYD started in China sales of the long-awaited all-electric version of Tang SUV, which as a plug-in hybrid was introduced in 2015 and quickly became a top selling plug-in car.

While the Tang PHEV (aka Tang DM / Dual Mode) lived to see a second-generation PHEV version in 2018 (and noted almost 7,000 sales per month at the peak in January 2019), the all-electric Tang debuted in March 2019. It's a great looking and well equipped electric car, which combined with strong specifications should be enough for it to succeed.

During the first two months, BYD delivered 1,594 and 1,651 Tang BEVs respectively, which is not a bad start. So far this year, the combined sales of both types place Tang model as the 3rd best selling plug-in car in China.

It will be very interesting to see how well the Tang BEV will perform over the long term in China, where consumers are now getting more and more various electric crossover/SUV type of cars, including the NIO ES8 and upcoming NIO ES6. One thing is sure, when foreign manufacturers try to enter the Chinese market, Chinese manufacturers will be ready for competition.

New BYD models

Tang EV 600 and Tang EV 600D

The all-electric Tang is available in two versions:

EV 600 - front wheel drive at 259,900-279,900 yuan ( $37,664-$40,563 ) after subsidies

- front wheel drive at 259,900-279,900 yuan ( ) after subsidies EV 600D - all-wheel drive at 289900-359900 yuan ($42,012-$52,156) after subsidies

Both versions are equipped with the same 82.8 kWh battery, but the 600D has two electric motors instead of just one. The top of the line 600D can go 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds.

The range is up to 500 km (310 miles) in case of EV 600D and slightly more, up to 520 km (323 miles), in case of EV 600, but as the numbers are for the NEDC test cycle, then it's better to assume 400 km (250 miles) at best.

BYD Tang BEV 600D specs:

82.8 kWh battery

battery up to 500 km (310 miles) NEDC and up to 600 km (373 miles) at constant low speed

NEDC and up to 600 km (373 miles) at constant low speed 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4-4.6 seconds depending on version

depending on version 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 1.9-2.0 seconds depending on version

depending on version all-wheel drive

system output 360 kW (two 180 kW and 330 Nm electric motors - one per axle)

(two 180 kW and 330 Nm electric motors - one per axle) fast charging in 30 minutes (30-80%)

dimensions 4870×1950×1725

BYD Tang BEV 600 specs:

82.8 kWh battery

battery up to 520 km (323 miles) NEDC and up to 620 km (385 miles) at constant low speed

NEDC and up to 620 km (385 miles) at constant low speed 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds depending on version

depending on version 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.7 seconds depending on version

depending on version front-wheel drive

system output 180 kW and 330 Nm

fast charging in 30 minutes (30-80%)

dimensions 4870×1950×1725

BYD Tang PHEV

The 2nd generation BYD Tang PHEV is available with 20 or 24 kWh battery from 239,900 yuan ($34,766) and 279,900 yuan ($40,563) respectively (after subsidies).

BYD Tang PHEV specs:

0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds ( 4.3 seconds in top version )

( ) up to 81 km (50 miles) of all-electric range with 20 kWh battery

of all-electric range with or up to 100 km (62 miles) in top version with 24 kWh battery

with 2.0 gasoline engine (150 kW/205 hp and 320 Nm) and two permanent magnet synchronous motors - 110 kW and 250 Nm in the front and 180 kW and 380 Nm in the rear axle

permanent all-wheel drive