Hide press release Show press release

BYD unveils Tang EV to Norway passenger car market

Norway • 2020-06-30

At a special pre-launch event today in Oslo, BYD and its distributor partner in Norway, RSA, is presenting the new BYD Tang EV all-wheel-drive compact SUV for the Norwegian passenger car market.

Today marks not only the beginning of the Tang EV’s market trials in the Norwegian passenger car sector. Following the gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, BYD is also reaffirming its commitment to a wider European expansion programme when it will bring pure-electric van and truck models to selected commercial vehicle markets.

The latest 2020 model-year BYD Tang EV will go into production in November 2020 with customer deliveries in Norway expected in January next year. The new Tang EV will be powered by BYD’s recently launched and ultra-safe Blade Battery which the company describes as a ‘game-changer’ for the EV sector. BYD’s new Blade Battery significantly elevates safety levels for the EV industry, at the same time reducing the cubic volume of the battery pack by 50%.

The partnership between BYD and RSA signals the coming together of two organisations with the expertise and the resources to make a siginifcant impact in the passenger car market in Norway.

BYD is also delighted to announce that RSA will undertake a full Sales, Service and Parts function for BYD’s electric van and truck products. BYD’s range of commercial vehicle models includes a panel van, 7.5-tonne and 19-tonne rigid distribution trucks and a yard tractor; each satisfying the needs of operators in key weight sectors and across a wide range of applications.

With its 100% emissions-free, pure-electric bus and coach products, BYD is already a very well-established EV brand with Public Transport Operators throughout Scandinavia, and Europe, with a market-leading position in several markets. Boasting an 80-year history, RSA has proved repeatedly that it can support winning brands in Norway and beyond. RSA has already established a comprehensive network of 20 strategically located dealerships to facilitate both passenger car and commercial vehicle requirements. Crucially, RSA has built a solid reputation for aftersales support and consistently exceeds its customers’ expectations for Sales, Service and Parts.

“We’re tremendously excited to bring the Tang EV trial project to Norway,” said Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe, “This is a very capable car indeed, with impressive performance figures, a game-changing new Blade Battery, robust off-road characteristics and a level of comfort which the driver and whole family will enjoy. Our new SUV is an expression of both Chinese culture and state-of-the-art new-energy technology – where eastern philosophy meets western engineering. We are looking forward to a successful relationship with RSA,” he said, “together, we’re confident that customers will see the strength of our combined product and service offering.”

“Europe is starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and we are optimistic for the future, in Norway and across Europe. We will adapt a sound strategy to develop the BYD brand,” he added.

“We share Isbrand’s enthusiasm for this fantastic new SUV for the Norwegian market,” said Frank Dunvold, CEO of RSA, “and we’re proud to have the BYD name in our portfolio of leading car and commercial vehicle brands.

“Although this is trial project, I have no doubt the Tang EV’s credentials will have enormous appeal to discerning car buyers in Norway and the car will establish itself as a firm favourite. The SUV sector in particular is highly competitive and it is important that a new entrant to the market can offer some USPs. The Blade Battery, to name but one outstanding new feature, will appeal very much to a safety conscious public.”