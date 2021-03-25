According to the latest reports from China, BYD is ramping up the D1 model, developed for ride-hailing in partnership with Didi Chuxing, the Chinese mobile transportation and local services platform.

The D1 price after the subsidy is 151,800 CNY ($23,194/€19,656) and can be purchased by private customers. We can only guess that Didi drivers will be able to buy it cheaper.

So far we have seen a few thousand D1s in sales/registration stats (including 1,166 in February). The goal is to make up to 400 a day, which would be more than 10,000 per month.

It's totally possible, considering Didi Chuxing's scale (31 million registered drivers), but highly dependent on the ramp-up of BYD Blade Battery production.

If everything goes smoothly, the D1 should become the top-selling electric BYD model. The Didi drivers who don't want to buy can rent the vehicles for:

6 months: ¥ 4,399/month ($672/€569)

12 months: ¥ 4,299/month ($657/€557)

The battery capacity of the BYD D1 is probably more than 50 kWh, which should last for about 418 km (260 miles) under the NEDC cycle.

The newly launched BYD Yuan Pro with 50.1 kWh has a range of 401 km (249 miles), but it's smaller than the D1. We can assume that the difference is 2 or 3 kWh.

BYD D1 specs: