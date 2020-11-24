Didi Chuxing, the Chinese mobile transportation and local services platform, has unveiled the world's first custom-built, all-electric car for ride-hailing: the BYD D1.

It was co-developed with BYD, with a goal to perfectly fit the ride-sharing duty. It looks great, has short overhangs, sliding rear doors for easy and safe access and more legroom space for passengers in the back than in conventional cars.

Of course, it's also equipped with all the computer systems on-board to connect passengers, driver/vehicle and the DiDi platform.

D1 includes:

L2 Assisted Driving system with above-the-grade manufacturer safety set-ups, including Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Pedestrian Collision Warning (PCW).

DiDi’s ride-hailing safety innovations, including a complete Driver Monitoring System (DMS), a steering wheel with safety alerts and response functions, and an AI voice and video monitoring and analysis system that uses DiDi’s facial and object recognition technology.

Dubbed the “DiDi Smart Driver”, D1 carries an all-in-one driver assistance system that interacts with the human driver through a dashboard pad, an on-board voice assistant and the smart steering wheel. The Smart Driver integrates the full ride-hailing service flow from driver verification, pickup and drop-off, to payment and customer service. Its energy management function offers real-time recharging and maintenance support

The Smart Driver is linked with a fleet management system that helps larger operators track and optimize operational status. DiDi works with over 3,000 leasing and fleet partners to secure quality drivers and provide leased cars, energy services and financial/insurance support to them.

The color-coded lights and sliding-door designs facilitate fast and safe pickup and drop-off. Inside, this compact vehicle offers passengers extra space and greater control of in-vehicle environmental and infotainment settings. Additional adaptations for drivers include ergonomic seat design for extended city driving and a friendlier driver’s space set-up.

BYD has equipped the D1 with its latest Blade Battery (LFP chemistry). The capacity is probably around 50 kWh, we guess, as the NEDC range and energy consumption numbers are respectively: 418 km (260 miles) and 12.8 kWh/100 km. Charging ports seem to be on both sides.

BYD D1 specs:

Range (all-electric)

NEDC: 418 km (260 miles)

energy consumption of 12.8 kWh/100 km (NEDC)



energy consumption of 12.8 kWh/100 km (NEDC) battery capacity N/A (probably roughly 50 kWh)

BYD Blade Battery, LFP chemistry, 140 Wh/kg (on cell level)

BYD Blade Battery, LFP chemistry, 140 Wh/kg (on cell level)

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

peak system output of 100 kW and 180 Nm of torque

weight: 1,640 kg (2,015 kg total)

Dimensions: L: 4,390; W: 1,850; H: 1,650

1 Million D1 In 5 years?!

The pilot rollout of the BYD D1 on the DiDi platform in Changsha, China will start in December and then it will be gradually expanded to other cities across the country.

Several months ago, rumors from China said that the company might deploy 10,000 D1 by the end of this year, and 100,000 in 2021. The first target probably will not be achieved, as it's pretty late, but 100,000 units in 2021 is actually still possible.

Over the next five years - by the end of 2025 - DiDi might deploy 1 million D1 in China, which would translate to an average of 200,000 per year.

If you wonder how it's possible that DiDi will deploy so many D1, we would like to show you some stats, showing how massive the DiDi platform already is:

over 550 million registered passengers

31 million registered drivers

about 1 million plug-in vehicles in use (represents 1/5 of the daily mileage), the world's largest shared EV network

about 60 million trips a day

over 10 billion trips per year

