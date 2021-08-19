BYD has set a new bold monthly record of more plug-in electric car sales in China, overshadowing the previous one, set in June.

In July, the company sold 50,057 passenger plug-in cars in China, which is 263% more than a year ago. Plug-ins account for about 88% of total BYD car sales in July (56,975), which also is a now record.

It appears that the overhauled lineup, powered by the Blade Batteries (LFP chemistry in a new cell-to-pack approach) is doing great.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – July 2021

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 24,996 ( up 139% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 25,061 (up 651% year-over-year)

So far in 2021, the company has sold in China over 200,000 plugs-in (up 181% year-over-year), which means that it will be the best year in the company's history.

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

Plug-in hybrids are now slightly more popular than all-electric cars in the BYD's lineup, mostly thanks to the outstanding BYD Qin Plus DM plug-in hybrid, which in July noted a record of 11,230 units. The BYD Song PHEV also does great with 7,264 units (a new record).

The two most popular all-electric models are BYD Han EV (5,907) and BYD Qin Plus EV (5,523 and new record). Of course, all four are Blade Battery-powered, just like most of the rest of the lineup.

Here is the rank of models year-to-date:

BYD Han EV - 5,907 (44,586 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus DM PHEV - 11,230 (32,606 YTD)

BYD Song PHEV - 7,264 (18,581 YTD)

BYD Han PHEV - 2,615 (16,167 YTD)

BYD e2 - 2,939 (15,624 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus EV - 5,523 (14,619 YTD)

BYD Tang PHEV - 3,892 (13,422 YTD)

BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 2,279 (11,272 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 4,255 (9,643 YTD)

BYD D1 - 121 (8,420 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 2,605 (8,010 YTD)

BYD Tang EV - 784 (3,311 YTD)

BYD E6 - 57 (1,712 YTD)

BYD e3 - 526 (996 YTD)

BYD Song MAX DM - 60 (646 YTD)

BYD Qin PHEV - (410 YTD)

BYD e1 - (243 YTD)

According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 435 commercial electric vehicles, including 125 buses. Year-to-date sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 4,803, including 2,743 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 50,492 last month and 205,071 YTD (up 171%).