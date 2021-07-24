BYD celebrates the production of the 100,000th Han model, which has been offered in China since Summer 2020 in two versions - all-electric and plug-in hybrid.

So far this year, the company sold some 52,231 units (38,679 BEV and 13,552 PHEV), while cumulatively it's 92,787 (67,452 BEV and 25,335 PHEV).

Both types are powered by the Blade Batteries (LFP, cell-to-pack system), which is a key element to offer strong performance and range, at a competitive price. Prices of the Han (after subsidies) are:

BEV: 229,800 yuan ($35,460) and 279,500 yuan ($43,130)

PHEV: 219,800 yuan ($33,920) to 239,800 yuan ($37,010)

BYD Han BYD Blade Battery

BYD is one of the few manufacturers that cumulatively sold more than a million plug-in electric cars. As the volume increased recently, we guess that we will not have to wait too long for the second million.

Currently, the company is in the process of equipping all models with Blade Batteries. Simultaneously, the company is entering the European electric car market and develops an entirely new EV platform: e-platform 3.0.

BYD Han (汉) BEV specs:

long range of some up to 605 km (376 miles) NEDC

Reportedly two battery options:

65 kWh battery for 506 km (314 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain

77 kWh battery for 605 km (376 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain and 550 km (342 miles miles) NEDC with AWD powertrain

65 kWh battery for 506 km (314 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain 77 kWh battery for 605 km (376 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain and 550 km (342 miles miles) NEDC with AWD powertrain Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in cell-to-pack (CTP) version

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds in top AWD version

two powertrain options for BEV:

FWD (163 kW)

AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear)

FWD (163 kW) AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear) highly efficient silicon carbide MOSFET power electronics (inverter)

DC fast charging from 30 to 80% in 25 minutes, 10 minutes of recharge for up to 135 km (84 miles) of range

drag coefficient of 0.233

Length 4,980 mm, Width 1,910 mm, Height 1,495 mm, Wheelbase 2,920 mm

Gallery: BYD Han