BYD has truly returned to its best form and sells more plug-in electric cars than ever before with a high growth rate, which suggests even better results in the latter part of the year.

In June, the company sold in China 40,116 passengers plug-in cars, which is 207% more than a year ago, and a new monthly record.

Plug-ins stand for about 81% of total BYD car sales in June (49,765), which matches the 81% record from December 2018.

It's great to see BYD progressing like that after a few weaker years, especially since currently the competition is much more challenging than before. BYD's key to success is the in-house developed LFP batteries, launched in new Blade Battery (cell-to-pack) approach, which increases energy density and lowers costs.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – June 2021

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 20,016 ( up 102% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 20,100 (up 537% year-over-year)

So far in 2021, the company has sold in China 150,211 plugs-in (up 161% year-over-year).

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

An interesting thing is that the plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars sell at a comparable number now. Mostly thanks to the Qin Plus DM PHEV - a new Balde Battery-powered Qin plug-in hybrid that surged to a record of 9,269 in June! Also the Blade Battery-powered Qin Plus EV is doing well with 4,272 units last month.

The Han flagship noted 8,386 units (5,815 BEV and 2,571 PHEV). Another noteworthy thing is a record of 3,972 BYD e2.

Here is the rank of models year-to-date:

BYD Han EV - 5,815 (38,679 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus DM PHEV - 9,269 (21,376 YTD)

BYD Han PHEV - 2,571 (13,552 YTD)

BYD e2 - 3,972 (12,685 YTD)

BYD Song PHEV - 5,450 (11,317 YTD)

BYD Tang PHEV - 2,810 (9,530 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus EV - 4,272 (9,096 YTD)

BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,968 (8,993 YTD)

BYD D1 - 280 (8,299 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 1,985 (5,405 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 1,238 (5,388 YTD)

BYD Tang EV - 329 (2,527 YTD)

BYD E6 - 157 (1,655 YTD)

BYD Song MAX DM - 0 (586 YTD)

BYD e3 - 0 (470 YTD)

BYD Qin PHEV - 0 (410 YTD)

BYD e1 - 0 (243 YTD)

According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 1,250 commercial electric vehicles, including 697 buses. Year-to-date sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 4,368, including 2,618 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 41,336 last month and 154,579 YTD (up 155%).