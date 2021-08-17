Wheelsboy, one of the Chinese-based EV-friendly channels, recently had an opportunity to take a look at the BYD Dolphin, also known as the EA1 (code name).

This new affordable subcompact all-electric model is already available for order (see full report with prices and specs here) and might be a high-volume contender.

The Dolphin looks really good, especially for a budget model. There are many interesting details, including cool LED lights. BYD also utilized the potential of its new all-electric platform by shortening the overhangs.

The interior is very modern with a relatively big touchscreen in the middle (there is also a tiny display for the instrument cluster), and a little bit of a different approach for the basic buttons. BYD prepared a lot of storage space and overall, the interior leaves Wheelsboy impressed.

Legroom and headroom in the rear are satisfying. It would be difficult to expect more in this vehicle size. Similarly, the trunk - it's not massive, but it appears big for the purpose of a small, budget city car.

Here are more shots of the interior, including infotainment, provided by AutoWorld:

The strong point of the BYD Dolphin is the value proposition. For about 96,800 CNY ($14,950) after subsidies, customers will get an electric car with a 30.7 kWh battery that is expected to go 301 km (187 miles) in the NEDC cycle (200 km/124 miles in the real world we guess) and a 70 kW electric motor.

For a third more - 124,800 CNY ($19,275) after subsidies - BYD offers a 44.9 kWh battery for up to 405 km (252 miles) of NEDC (probably over 250 km in the real world) and a 130 kW electric motor.

Only time will tell whether this car will be able to sell in volume, above 10,000 units a month, but at this point it's promising.