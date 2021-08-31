BYD has unveiled, at the 2021 Chengdu Auto Show in China, a new version of the Yuan small crossover/SUV - the BYD Yuan Plus.

It's the second model after the recently launched BYD Dolphin, based on the BYD's all-new e-platform 3.0 announced in April.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the Yuan Plus will get better acceleration, lower energy consumption and higher range at lower temperatures (because has a heat pump as standard) than the outgoing Yuan Pro.

The Yuan Pro already was equipped with the BYD Blade Battery (LFP chemistry and cell-to-pack approach), but the Yuan Plus moves one step further with new in-house developed operating system, new key EV components and new 8-in-1 module for the drive system that should make the Yuan better than ever.

The new BYD Yuan Plus is also slightly larger (but lower) than before:

length of 4,455 mm, width of 1,875 mm, height of 1,615 mm, wheelbase of 2,720 mm

length of 4,360 mm, width of 1,785 mm, height of 1,680 mm, wheelbase of 2,535 mm

The company expects top safety ratings (5-star level).

The Yuan Plus also brings a new design, which is much more attractive and potentially might translate to a much higher sales. So far the company already sold over 120,000 Yuan within over three years.

The specs were not yet announced, but it was listed in the government documents - MIIT (via PushEVs.com).

Standard range battery version:

430 km (267 miles) of NEDC range

50.12 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery - 140 Wh/kg and 358 kg

front-wheel drive

150 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

curb weight of 1,615 kg (1,990 kg maximum total)

Long range battery version:

510 km (317 miles) of NEDC range

60.48 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery - 150 Wh/kg and 402 kg

front-wheel drive

150 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

curb weight of 1,690 kg (2,065 kg maximum total)

The numbers, if confirmed, will be much better than in the case of the Yuan Pro, which was offered with 40.6 or 53 kWh battery for up to 305 km (190 miles) or 410 km (255 miles) of NEDC range. The two electric motor options were 70 or 120 kW.

The price of the outgoing version starts at 118,800-157900 CNY ($18,384-$24,434) or 105800-139900 CNY ($16,372-$21,649) after subsidies. The new version might be a bit more expensive, but overall, it will be very interesting.

