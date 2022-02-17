According to the latest rumors, BYD is expected to introduce a new all-electric sedan model called Seal, which might be BYD's closest rival to the Tesla Model 3 so far.

Automotive journalist Greg Kable shared a set of unofficial renderings of the BYD Seal, pointing out that it might be launched under a new, premium brand.

"Renderings of the BYD Seal, a new Tesla Model 3 rivalling electric-powered sedan model rumoured to form part of a soon-to-announced upmarket brand from the Chinese car maker, are doing the rounds of China's various social media channels."

We must admit that it looks attractive. It reminds us of the BYD Han a bit, and also the upcoming NIO ET5.

In January, Xchuxing (via CnEVPost) showed spy images of a car that was reportedly a BYD Seal prototype. It was said at the time that the Seal will have frameless doors and an all-glass roof.

According to the report, it would belong to the Ocean series (still under the BYD brand) and would be based on the e-platform 3.0, first used in the BYD Dolphin.

The e-platform 3.0 means that the Seal would be equipped with BYD Blade Battery (LFP chemistry in CTP configuration) and 800 V battery system voltage. Chinese media reports on up to 700 km (435 miles) of NEDC range and RWD/AWD powertrain configurations.

Only time will tell whether the rumors are correct, but one thing is sure. With close to 600,000 plug-in electric vehicles sold in 2021 (up 232%) and a target to double the volume in 2022 (to 1.1-1.2 million), BYD needs a model that will achieve big success, comparable to the Tesla Model 3.

Who knows, maybe it will find its way also to Europe, like the BYD Tang currently offered in Norway.