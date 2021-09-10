BYD officially launches its all-new e-platform 3.0 - introduced at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show in April - for next-generation electric cars.

It's already used in the BYD Dolphin model that is entering the market in China and soon the company will introduce more models of varying sizes ranging from small to large.

The BYD e-platform 3.0 allows the development of cars with a range of more than 1,000 km (622 miles), dual-motor, all-wheel-drive with 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.9 seconds, and fast charging rate of 150 km (93 miles) in 5 minutes.

As we understand, BYD will offer this solution also to other manufacturers.

"With outstanding advantages in intelligence, efficiency, safety, and aesthetics, the e-platform 3.0 aims to promote NEVs’ performance in safety and low-temperature driving range as well as improving intelligent driving experiences, to build more efficient and safer new intelligent EVs. Therefore, the new-generation BYD e-platform covers vehicles of varying sizes ranging from small to large and will still be open to the industry to facilitate the development of intelligent EVs worldwide."

BYD e-platform 3.0

The key highlights of the BYD e-platform 3.0 are:

BYD’s self-developed vehicle operating system (expandable, upgradeable, and fully open to developers)

key modules are smaller, lighter, stronger, and lower energy consumption

a new heat pump technology as standard

cruising range is "up to 20% longer" in winter

the overall efficiency increased to over 89%

power consumption per 100 km (62 miles) is "reduced by 10%"

all-wheel drive

a cruising range of up to over 1,000 km miles (622 miles) possible (probaly NEDC)

800 V battery system

battery system ultra-fast charging: 5 minutes to give it a range of 150 km (93 miles)

BYD's Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry in a cell-to-pack (CTP) system - as standard

battery pack integrated into the vehicle’s structural design, doubling the torsional stiffness of the body

redefined design aesthetics of vehicles: "shorter front overhangs, wider wheelbase, lower center of gravity, more space, sense of movement and dynamics, as well as a drag coefficient (Cd) as low as 0.21"

One of the founding elements of the platform is the Blade Battery, produced at a rate of 35 GWh annually in Chongqing, China.

BYD Ocean-X Concept

At the presentation the company unveiled a new all-electric BYD Ocean-X concept, based on the BYD e-platform 3.0.

It's a mid-size sporty sedan (smaller than the BYD Han) with high performance. The Chinese manufacturer does not say when a production version might arrive.