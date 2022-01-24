BYD Han, the first car from the automaker with a BYD Blade Battery, is one of the most popular electric cars in China. So far, the company offered only a sedan version - all-electric and plug-in hybrid - but that might change.
Greg Kable shared interesting images of a station wagon, which potentially could join the regular sedan.
"BYD Han station wagon exposed - one of a number of concepts commissioned by the Chinese car maker as it eyes potential new models for sale at home and in export markets."
As we understand, BYD is considering various derivatives of the Han, which already sold more than 150,000 units.
Previously, the Chinese media (yiche.com) reported about a convertible version. Both the cabrio and the station wagon were seen driving in camouflage.
Only time will tell whether we will see Han derivatives, as BYD already has a pretty wide model lineup and a few all-new models in the pipeline.
Gallery: BYD Han
BYD Han (汉) BEV specs:
- long range of some up to 605 km (376 miles) NEDC
- Two battery options:
65 kWh battery for 506 km (314 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain
77 kWh battery for 605 km (376 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain and 550 km (342 miles miles) NEDC with AWD powertrain
- Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in cell-to-pack (CTP) version
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds in top AWD version
- two powertrain options for BEV:
FWD (163 kW)
AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear)
- highly efficient silicon carbide MOSFET power electronics (inverter)
- DC fast charging from 30 to 80% in 25 minutes, 10 minutes of recharge for up to 135 km (84 miles) of range
- drag coefficient of 0.233
- Length 4,980 mm, Width 1,910 mm, Height 1,495 mm, Wheelbase 2,920 mm
