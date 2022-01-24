BYD Han, the first car from the automaker with a BYD Blade Battery, is one of the most popular electric cars in China. So far, the company offered only a sedan version - all-electric and plug-in hybrid - but that might change.

Greg Kable shared interesting images of a station wagon, which potentially could join the regular sedan.

"BYD Han station wagon exposed - one of a number of concepts commissioned by the Chinese car maker as it eyes potential new models for sale at home and in export markets."

As we understand, BYD is considering various derivatives of the Han, which already sold more than 150,000 units.

Previously, the Chinese media (yiche.com) reported about a convertible version. Both the cabrio and the station wagon were seen driving in camouflage.

Only time will tell whether we will see Han derivatives, as BYD already has a pretty wide model lineup and a few all-new models in the pipeline.

Gallery: BYD Han

36 Photos

BYD Han (汉) BEV specs: