BYD reports another record month for plug-in electric car sales, which contributed to the overall record result for the year 2021.

Last month, the Chinese manufacturer managed to sell* 92,823 plug-in cars (almost entirely in China), which is 236% more than a year ago.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments (China and export), not registrations/deliveries.

This result is the seventh consecutive monthly record. The previous highest monthly result was 90,121 in November.

All-electric cars were in the majority last month, but the growth of plug-in hybrids is unmatched.

Besides plug-in electric cars, BYD sold 5,167 non-plug-ins (for a total of 97,990), but they represent just 5% of the company's volume right now (the record low).

BYD plug-in car sales in December:

BEVs: 48,317 ( up 148% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 44,506 ( up 449% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 92,823 (up 236% year-over-year)

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – December 2021

In 2021, the company sold 593,745 plug-in cars in China(up 232% year-over-year), which is a new record.

Together with the fading, non-rechargeable business (136,348), the result was 730,093 (up 75%).

Cumulatively, BYD now more sold than 1.5 million plug-in electric cars, including over 800,000 all-electric cars.

BYD plug-in sales in 2021:

BEVs: 320,810 ( up 145% year-over-year)



( year-over-year) PHEVs: 272,935 ( up 468% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 593,745 (up 232% year-over-year)



BYD's all-electric car sales volume is lower than Tesla (936,172 BEVs) and the Volkswagen Group (452,900 BEVs and 309,500 PHEVs), but ahead of the Volkswagen brand (263,000 BEVs and 106,000 PHEVs). The target for 2022 is to double the volume to 1.1-1.2 million plug-in vehicles.

BYD explains that the success of 2021 is a result of the core technologies including the BYD Blade Battery (LFP chemistry, cell-to-pack and structural element of the pack - see info here), DM-i (BYD’s latest plug-in hybrid system), as well as the all-new e-platform 3.0. On top of that comes the attractive design of new models.

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

The top-selling model in the BYD lineup was the plug-in hybrid Qin Plus DM with over 17,000 in December and over 113,000 in 2021.

The BYD Han EV is second for the year (over 87,000) and is selling at a record rate in recent months.

However, the third one - Song DM plug-in hybrid - with nearly 80,000 in 2021 was not far away and actually posted higher monthly results, including over 15,000 both in November and December. In other words, PHEVs are taking over the Han EV.

The BYD Dolphin (the first car based on the all-new e-platform 3.0 platform and the first of the Ocean series) recently crossed 10,000 units per month for the very first time.

Here is the rank of models year-to-date:

BYD Qin Plus DM (PHEV) - 17,286 (113,656 YTD)

BYD Han EV - 10,301 (87,189 YTD)

BYD Song DM (PHEV) - 15,120 (79,508 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus EV - 7,001 (56,151 YTD)

BYD Tang DM (PHEV) - 8,700 (48,152 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 8,577 (41,402 YTD)

BYD e2 - 3,500 (34,265 YTD)

BYD Han DM (PHEV) - 3,400 (30,476 YTD)

BYD Dolphin - 10,016 (29,598 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 4,052 (29,340 YTD)

BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,656 (19,779 YTD)

BYD D1 - 480 (10,176 YTD)

BYD Tang EV - 300 (5,062 YTD)

BYD e3 - 660 (3,842 YTD)

BYD E6 - 230 (2,219 YTD)

BYD E5 - 1,544 (1,544 YTD)

BYD Song MAX DM - 0 (733 YTD)

BYD Qin PHEV - 0 (410 YTD)

BYD e1 - 0 (243 YTD)

In 2022, the lineup will be reinforced by the all-new Yuan Plus EV (the second car based on the e-platform 3.0 platform), as well as other models.

We are curious what will happen with the BYD D1, envisioned for ridesharing, which did not take off.

According to the data (BYD and Moneyball), besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 1,122 commercial electric vehicles (buses and trucks). Year-to-date, sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 10,038.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 93,945 last month and 603,783 YTD (up 218%).