Tesla's production and sales results in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached another all-time high level of over 300,000 units.

The result for the year 2021 exceeds 930,000, which is a huge increase over 2020 and a strong foundation for the 7-digit result in 2022.

The year 2021 especially shows how amazingly fast Tesla's EV sales increase:

Let's get into details.

Results

Tesla increased its overall electric car production in Q4 by about 70% year-over-year to 305,840, which is the best result ever. The growth is related to the high production of the Model 3/Model Y (up 79% to 292,731), as the refreshed Model S/Model X duo is in the ramp-up phase (down 19% to 13,109).

The preliminary sales result (customer deliveries) is similar. The company sold a total of 308,600 electric cars (up 71% year-over-year). Mostly thanks to the Model 3/Model Y duo, which expanded by 84% to 296,850. The refreshed Model S/Model X duo is finally in at five digits per quarter (11,750), but it's still lower than a year ago (down 38%).

Q4 2021

  • Total production: 305,840 (up 70% year-over-year)
    • Model 3/Y production: 292,731 (up 79% year-over-year)
    • Model S/X production: 13,109 (down 19% year-over-year)
  • Total deliveries: 308,600 (up 71% year-over-year)
    • Model 3/Y deliveries: 296,850 (up 84% year-over-year)
    • Model S/X deliveries: 11,750 (down 38% year-over-year)

"In the fourth quarter, we achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles."

Final sales numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.

In the case of full-year results, Tesla is above 930,000 - both production and sales-wise.

The company increased the overall EV production by 82.5% to 930,422, mostly thanks to the Model 3/Model Y, for which production nearly doubled (906,032 - up by 99%). The refreshed Model S/Model X production was limited and still is in the ramp-up phase.

In terms of sales, Tesla delivered 936,172 all-electric cars (up 87.4%), which is far more than any other brand. The number mostly consists of the Model 3/Model Y (911,208), which also more than doubled (up by 106%), while the Model S/Model X are down 56% at 24,964.

2021

  • Total production: 930,422 (up 82.5% year-over-year)
    • Model 3/Y production: 906,032 (up 99% year-over-year)
    • Model S/X production: 24,390 (down 56% year-over-year)
  • Total deliveries: 936,172 (up 87.4% year-over-year)
    • Model 3/Y deliveries: 911,208 (up 106% year-over-year)
    • Model S/X deliveries: 24,964 (down 56% year-over-year)
Charts

Total deliveries

  • Q4: 308,600 (up 71% year-over-year)
    2021: 936,172 (up 87.4% year-over-year)
Deliveries by model

  • Model 3/Y deliveries
    Q4: 296,850 (up 84% year-over-year)
    2021: 911,208 (up 106% year-over-year)
  • Model S/X deliveries
    Q4: 11,750 (down 38% year-over-year)
    2021: 24,964 (down 56% year-over-year)
Total production

  • Q4: 305,840 (up 70% year-over-year)
    2021: 930,422 (up 82.5% year-over-year)
Production by model

  • Model 3/Y production
    Q4: 292,731 (up 79% year-over-year)
    2021: 906,032 (up 99% year-over-year)
  • Model S/X production
    Q4: 13,109 (down 19% year-over-year)
    2021: 24,390 (down 56% year-over-year)
