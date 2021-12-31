Tesla Giga Austin in Texas soon might start production of the Tesla Model Y according to a new, unofficial report.

Joe Tegtmeyer, who closely observes the plant construction with outstanding drone videos and analysis, has written that the production will start next week - so the first days of 2022.

The initial batch was already sent for tests, according to the report:

"Breaking: A bit of news I just heard at the site today... actual production for Giga Texas starts next week! They are driving finished cars inside the factory already and several completed cars are already at testing sites out of state getting crash and other testing completed."

It would be pretty big news if it is true, not only for this particular plant but also in a broader perspective, especially since Tesla Giga Berlin has not yet started series production, despite the project being launched several months earlier.

We guess that with the launch of the European gigafactory in early 2022, Tesla will be ramping up and expanding its business quickly on three continents.

Only time will tell how quickly Tesla will expand and how it will affect the availability and prices of Tesla cars. The big question is also about whether the new 4680-type cylindrical cells will be used and how they will affect the range/performance.

One thing is sure, it will be another interesting and electrifying year. An open question is whether the production of the Tesla Cybertruck in Texas will start in 2022? At that point there should be several all-electric pickup trucks on the market, including Rivian, Ford and GM models.

Here are the latest videos from the site in Texas: