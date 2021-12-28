The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China currently is the biggest electric car plant in the world, considering the production volume.

It repetitively produces enough cars to exceed 50,000 sales/export of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y - in November, October and September. And 50,000 per month requires a rate of less than 1 minute per car.

It means also that the volume is already at a level of 650,000 per year.

According to the recent videos (recorded on December 24), posted by Wu Wa, a peak rate of Model 3/Model Y might be even higher.

The first video includes a ten-minute segment and a five-minute segment of the Model Y leaving the workshop. Drive Tesla says that during the 10-minute segment, 16 new cars were completed, which would be 38 seconds per car on average. In the following 5-minute segment, 7 cars were completed, which translated to an average of 44 seconds per car.

Teslarati adds that in the case of the second video (a 10-minute segment of the Model 3 leaving the workshop), the average is about 44 seconds per car.

We will not count it to double check but it's possible that the peak rate is really amazingly high. Of course, not necessarily constant and simultaneous for both models.

Let's recall that the near-completed Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide, Germany will be ready to produce one new car body every 45 seconds. We assume that it's the target rate and that the other processes would be equally fast because otherwise, it would not make sense to bother. The series production of the Made-in-Germany Model Y is expected to start in early 2022.

Below we collected the latest flyover videos from the Tesla Giga Shanghai, where expansion never ends and new buildings still pop up.