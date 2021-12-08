Tesla's overall sales/export of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y was above 50,000 for thea third consecutive month in November.

The total volume (sales and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (see report in Chinese here) increased 145% year-over-year to 52,859 units.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

The result is very good, but slightly lower than expected (by a few thousand to reach a new monthly high). In September, the volume was at 56,006 units, while in October it was at 54,391.

Anyway, the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant continues at a very high rate - considering the past three months, the average is over 54,000 and 650,000 per year.

Only BYD achieved a higher volume of plug-ins in November - over 90,000 (more on that in a separate report).

Last month, 31,732 or 60% of the total wholesale shipments were for the local market. The year-over-year increase was 47%.

Year-to-date, Tesla has sold in China some 250,000 electric cars.

21,127 or 40% of the MIC Tesla cars were exported, according to the data. So far this year, exports already exceeded 150,000.

Tesla usually exports the highest number of cars in the first month of a quarter, and then a substantial number of cars also in the second month of a quarter.

Tesla's EV export is an order of magnitude higher than in the case of Chinese manufacturers (the second best is SAIC, which notes 6,110 plug-in car export).

Models

Tesla offers two MIC models - Model 3 and Model Y. In export-focused October, the numbers were low. Unfortunately, we don't have the numbers for November yet.

The month of November is expected to be focused on local deliveries.