Tesla has revealed by the way of the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg County Fair that the main Model Y production line is able to manufacture one car body every 45 seconds.

As pointed out by Tesla Facts below, it's enough for hundreds of thousands of cars annually - up to 700,000 assuming 24/7 operation for round year, and above 600,000 including some maintenance breaks.

One car body per 45 seconds is:

80 per hour

1,920 per 24 hours

13,440 per week

57,600 per month

close to 700,000 per year

We can probably safely assume that the Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin will be able to produce at least more than half a million electric cars annually and that the "over 600,000" number might be its peak at some point in the future.

According to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, the production might start in November and customer deliveries will follow in December.

After a ramp-up phase, the Tesla Model Y output should be at 5,000 per week (over 20,000 per month or 250,000 a year) by the end of 2022 and the ultimate target is about 10,000 a week (40,000 per month or 500,000 a year). We are not sure, however, whether it would be all for the Model Y or also other cars (like the Model 3).

Anyway, the potential is huge and considering what Tesla has achieved in Shanghai, we assume that Giga Berlin will also amaze.

The open question is whether the initial batch of Made-in-Germany Model Y will be equipped with 2170-type cylindrical battery cells or 4680-type cylindrical cells and structural battery, displayed at the site.

One thing is worth noting. If Tesla would produce and sell 20,000-30,000-40,000 Model Y per month, it would maybe become the best-selling car in Europe. But will itbe so good and affordable to attract the masses?

