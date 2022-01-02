Tesla has just released its Q4 2021 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 308,000 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations.

Additionally, Tesla once again set an all-time record for deliveries by easily beating the previous high mark of 241,300 set in Q3 2021.

Here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q4 2021, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 296,850. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 11,750.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 305,840 in Q4 2021. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 292,731 of the total production figures, leaving the Model S/X at 13,109.

In terms of YTD totals, those numbers for all of 2021 stand at 936,172 deliveries and 930,422 on the production side.

Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.

Tesla adds:

In the fourth quarter, we achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great year.

And there's this additional note, as well as a disclaimer, which indicates the actual results may be a bit higher: