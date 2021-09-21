Among the many future vehicles in Tesla's arsenal, a $25,000 compact car is reportedly coming. Some call it the Tesla Model 2, though CEO Elon Musk has already made it clear that it's going to have a different name. He also said the car may be coming in 2023, and it may not have a steering wheel. Musk is known for his optimistic timelines and wild ideas, so we'll have to wait and see how those plans play out.

Tesla has yet to bring the Cybertruck, Semi, and Roadster to market, and none of these vehicles are coming any time soon, so it's hard to say when the new compact car might arrive. However, the 'Model 2' is being designed and produced in China for a global market, so it may not be impacted by Tesla's other plans. In fact, some folks expect it to arrive rather quickly, especially since Elon said it's coming.

The fact that Tesla has decided to promise a cheaper car – and has already started talking about the design and production of the vehicle in China – could suggest that it will take priority over Tesla's long list of upcoming projects. Remember, however, Tesla promised a $35,000 Model 3 for a very long time before it was actually able to make it happen. And, today, you can't get a $35,000 Model 3. A cheaper version of the Model Y came to market for a minute, but that's no longer available in the US either.

Since other automakers across the globe are already bringing compelling (and relatively inexpensive) EVs to market, it would make sense for Tesla to move quickly. Remember, part of the company's business model is being first to market, and it can no longer pull that off with its upcoming Cybertruck.

Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Ryan Shaw breaks down all of the current and future EV options that may compete with the Tesla compact car due to their price. Will the 'Model 2' prevail regardless of when it arrives, or will the competition give it a run for its money?

So, which current and future EVs may directly compete with the upcoming, $25,000 Tesla compact car? Xpeng P5, Mini Cooper SE, Fiat 500e, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Honda e, Volkswagen ID.LIFE, Aptera, and Nissan LEAF, as well as a few other vehicles that may not ever be available on our shores, such as those from Renault and Peugeot.

Once you've had a chance to check out the whole video, leave us your take in the comment section below. Would you choose any of the cars on the list above?