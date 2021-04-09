Tesla has launched a video promoting a design chief position at its Chinese design studio that was announced last year. That’s big news because he or she will be the person expected to lead the design team that will pen the much talked-about $25,000 Tesla. The model will therefore be designed and built in China, and it will be a Chinese-style EV, but it will be exported around the world too.

The recruitment process began last year when Tesla officially announced it was opening a design department in China, and while we’re sure positions on that team have been filled, it looks like the automaker is still searching for someone to lead that team. Tesla created a rather cool video to advertise its Chinese design chief position - it looks like it’s from the dystopian near-future and it features the manufacturer’s chief of design, Franz von Holzhausen, who appears at the very end of the video.

Tesla published the ad on Weibo with the following description:

As a Leader at Tesla’s China Design Studio, you will be responsible for leading the design development of Tesla vehicles. You will be part of the team that creates and executes world-class vehicles in terms of form, function, and luxury. Using your considerable production design experience and innovative thinking, you will be responsible for leading a team of design studio professionals in creating future products. Our design team prides itself on being multitalented and flexible, and we look for the same in our potential candidates.

This makes us wonder how far along the $25,000 project really is. Tesla recently submitted approval to build a third model at its Giga Shanghai facility, but we don’t know what that model will be - Tesla currently builds the Model 3 and Model Y locally in China. This third model could very well be the new affordable model, but this has not been confirmed.