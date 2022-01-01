Throughout 2021, Tesla has changed its pricing layout countless times. From removing the Cybertruck's price entirely to raising the Model Y Dual Motor's base price by $10,000, it's apparent that times are certainly changing for Tesla's pricing schematics.

The days where you could order a software downgraded Model 3 Standard Range for $35,000 are now a distant reality. But, how much are the least expensive Teslas today?

What Are My Options?

Being perfectly blunt, if you want a Tesla for under $50,000, the only option you have is the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive. The base Model Y (Dual Motor) now starts at $58,990, a far cry from the $39,990 Model Y Standard Range available earlier this year.

What's The Model 3 RWD Like?

2022 Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive: $44,990

The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive is currently Tesla's least expensive model for sale. Unlike the Standard Range Plus available earlier this year, Tesla made a few upgrades (and downgrades) to the Rear-Wheel Drive variant. The first and most prominent change is its range. The Model 3 RWD has an EPA-estimated range of 272 miles, a 10-mile increase over the Standard Plus's 262-mile figure. For the downgrades, the RWD trim is actually half a second slower from zero to sixty than the outgoing variant. This slower time is likely attributed to Tesla's use of the heavier LFP batteries in the RWD model.

Range: 272 miles

Drivetrain: RWD

Acceleration: 0-60 in 5.8 seconds

Plans For The Future

While Tesla previously offered a rear-drive $39,900 Cybertruck, the odds of it materializing seems relatively low as of now. Tesla's removal of its pricing likely sealed its (unlived) fate, but it's Tesla we are dealing with, so who knows!

But, there's another Tesla in talks: The "$25,000" city car. Very little is known about it aside from an image released for a Gigafactory Shanghai event. Time will tell if it'll achieve its relatively low price point, but too little is known to predict its future.



202X Tesla hatchback: ~$25,000

This upcoming Tesla vehicle is rumored to take the form of a compact hatchback, likely with four doors. It appears to directly take on the Chevrolet Bolt and a variety of European hatchbacks like the ID.3. Since it's a Tesla, expect a rear motor setup and enough horsepower to get it to sixty in under six seconds or so.

Range: 250+ miles

Drivetrain: RWD

Acceleration: 0-60 in <6.0 seconds

As for now, the odds of getting a cheap Tesla soon seem incredibly unlikely. With the most affordable option costing $44,990 now, do you think the Model 3 RWD is worth it? Let us know in the comments below.