We have just checked the Tesla estimated delivery times (for new orders) of all four electric car models available in the U.S.

There are some interesting findings, as the hectic extension of delivery times has slowed down, and in some cases, even stopped or reversed. The prices have also remained unchanged since November 12.

Let's start with the Model 3. The queue for the entry-level RWD version with an LFP battery appears to decrease as the estimated delivery time is the same as over one and a half months ago (June or October, depending on the wheel option). The Long Range AWD and Performance versions moved up a bit - to March and February. As we can see, the higher price/higher margin versions are prioritized (it will be common for all models).

In the case of the Model S Long Range, the estimated delivery time has decreased by some 4 months to July-November (effectively by almost six months). Not only that, the top-of-the-line Plaid version is available right away (December, 2021).

The Tesla Model X Long Range probably reached a balance between supply and demand, as the estimated delivery time moved up by roughly two months, to January-May 2023. In the case of the Plaid, it's October 2022. We assume that those times might vary as the refreshed Model X is in a ramp-up phase.

Finally, there is the Tesla Model Y, which noted only a slight increase in estimated delivery time by one month (to July-November) in the case of the Long Range AWD version, and by two months (to March) in the case of the Performance version. Since more than six weeks passed by, effectively the queue remains the same.

Estimated delivery time (new orders) [change versus Nov 12]:

Tesla Model 3:



RWD:

18" Aero Wheels: October, 2022 (no change)

19" Sport Wheels ($1,500): June, 2022 (no change)

(previously December, 2021) Performance: February, 2022 (previously December, 2021)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range:

19" Tempest Wheels: November, 2022 (previously March, 2023)

21" Arachnid Wheels ($4,500): July, 2022 (November, 2022)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range:

20" Cyberstream Wheels: May, 2023 (previously March, 2023)

22" Turbine Wheels ($5,500): January, 2023 (previously November, 2022)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range AWD:

19" Gemini Wheels: November, 2022 (previously October, 2022)

20" Induction Wheels ($2,000): July, 2022 (previously June, 2022)

2022 will be a very interesting year for Tesla in the U.S. The launch of the Giga Austin plant might increase the supply and shorten the waiting times. If that would happen, Tesla could lower the prices and increase the volume by making the cars more affordable.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $44,990 +$1,200 N/A $46,190 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $46,490 +$1,200 N/A $47,690 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $50,990 +$1,200 N/A $52,190 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $52,490 +$1,200 N/A $53,690 2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19" $94,990 +$1,200 N/A $96,190 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21" $99,490 +$1,200 N/A $100,690 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" $134,490 +$1,200 N/A $135,690 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22" $110,490 +$1,200 N/A $111,690 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" $125,490 +$1,200 N/A $126,690 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190 2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $63,990 +$1,200 N/A $65,190

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" RWD 60* 272 mi

(438 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" RWD 60* 267 mi*

(430 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" AWD 80* 358 mi

(576 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 334 mi*

(537 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19" AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21" AWD 100* 375 mi*

(603 km) 3.1 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" AWD 100* 396 mi

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid 21" AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22" AWD 100* 332 mi*

(534 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 333 mi

(536 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 22" AWD 100* 311 mi

(500 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 330 mi

(531 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20" AWD 80* 318 mi*

(512 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values