BYD celebrates the production of the 150,000th BYD Han, the first model that was equipped with the BYD Blade Battery (LFP chemistry in cell-to-pack approach).

The Han was launched in China in July 2020 (the all-electric version, joined a month later by a plug-in hybrid). Since then, more than 140,000 were sold, including over 40,000 in 2020 and over 100,000 in 2021 (through the end of November).

The all-electric version appears to be much more popular (over 105,000 sold cumulatively), compared to less than 40,000 plug-in hybrids.

The Chinese manufacturer wrote on December 23, 2021:

"Today, the 150,000th BYD Han rolled off the production line. This marks the latest milestone for the flagship of the Dynasty series since the Han's launch in July 2020. As of November 2021, more than 140,000 BYD Han vehicles have been sold, cementing its status as a leader in the NEV market."

The jubilee vehicle is a blue one - the new color, introduced earlier this year:

BYD plug-in car sales are booming in China with over 90,000 per month in November and a new monthly record for the Han EV (first time above 10,000) plus a near-record for the Han PHEV (over 2,800).

A small number of Han EVs were exported and it's expected that maybe in 2022, we will see the introduction of the Han EV in Europe.

BYD Han (汉) BEV specs: