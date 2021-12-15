BYD amazes with the consistency of increasing its plug-in electric car sales by about 10,000 units every month, over the past 5-6 months.

Last month, the Chinese manufacturer managed to sell* 90,121 plug-in cars (almost entirely in China), which is 253% more than a year ago and, of course, a new monthly record.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments (China and export), not registrations/deliveries.

This result comes after 40,116 in June, 50,057 in July and 60,508 in August, 70,022 in September and 80,003 in October. It almost looks like the company is playing with the stats. Will we see 100,000 in December?

We don't know how far it might go, but at 90,000 per month, the company is above the 1 million per year rate. That's Tesla territory, although Tesla sells only BEVs, while BYD is kind of 50/50 with BEVs and PHEVs now.

The plug-in car sales also stand for 93% of the total BYD car sales, marginalizing the ICE business.

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 46,137 ( up 153% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 43,984 ( up 500% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 90,121 (up 253% year-over-year)

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2021

So far in 2021, the company sold in China over 500,000 plug-ins (up 231% year-over-year).

BYD car sales breakdown:

BEVs: 272,493



PHEVs: 228,429

Total: 500,922

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

BYD's sales are boosted mainly by plug-in hybrids. The most popular model is the BYD Qin Plus DM (PHEV) at 18,054 (new record) and close to 100,000 year-to-date. The second best is the BYD Song DM (PHEV) with 15,097 units (new record)

Two all-electric models also crossed the 10,000-unit mark for the very first time: BYD Qin Plus EV (10,097) and BYD Han EV (10,021).

Qin plug-ins are at 30,049 total (Qin Plus EV and PHEV, as well as the older Qin EV). The BYD Han duo (PHEV and EV) is also at its best (12,841).

It's worth noting a new record (8,809) for the BYD Dolphin (the first car based on the all-new e-platform 3.0 platform and the first of the Ocean series), as well as the record (8,013) of the BYD Tang DM (PHEV). The BYD Song EV is also at its best (4,609).

Here is the rank of models year-to-date:

BYD Qin Plus DM (PHEV) - 18,054 (96,370 YTD)

BYD Han EV - 10,021 (76,888 YTD)

BYD Song DM (PHEV) - 15,097 (64,388 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus EV - 10,097 (49,150 YTD)

BYD Tang DM (PHEV) - 8,013 (39,452 YTD)

BYD e2 - 3,349 (30,765 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 6,521 (32,825 YTD)

BYD Han DM (PHEV) - 2,820 (27,076 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 4,609 (25,288 YTD)

BYD Dolphin - 8,809 (19,582 YTD)

BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,898 (18,123 YTD)

BYD D1 - 193 (9,696 YTD)

BYD Tang EV - 112 (4,762 YTD)

BYD e3 - 450 (3,182 YTD)

BYD E6 - 78 (1,989 YTD)

BYD Song MAX DM - 0 (733 YTD)

BYD Qin PHEV - (410 YTD)

BYD e1 - (243 YTD)

An interesting thing is that the BYD D1, envisioned for ridesharing, is not selling in high volume yet. A few models appear to be, at least temporarily, retired.

According to the data (via Moneyball), besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 1,098 commercial electric vehicles (buses and trucks). Year-to-date, sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 8,916.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 91,219 last month and 509,838 YTD.