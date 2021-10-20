BYD continues to amaze us with another all-time monthly sales record for passenger plug-in electric cars.

The company reports 70,022 plug-in car sales in September (up 276% year-over-year), which is the fourth new record in a row, after 40,116 in June, 50,057 in July and 60,508 in August. It seems that the company increases the volume by about 10,000 a month. Will we see 80,000 in October then?

Anyway, the result was almost four times better than a year ago and plug-ins currently stand for 89% of BYD car sales. It's just a matter of time when the company will focus on 100% for BEVs and PHEVs.

BYD car sales breakdown:

  • BEVs: 36,306 (up 197% year-over-year)
  • PHEVs: 33,716 (up 428% year-over-year)
  • Total: 70,022 (up 276% year-over-year)

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – September 2021

external_image

BYD is the company to watch as it has both high volume and high growth. With 180,587 plug-ins sold in the Q3, the company is right behind the entire Volkswagen Group (196,800, up 82%).

91,684 all-electric car sales are still behind Volkswagen Group (122,100) and Tesla (241,300), but the six-digit number per quarter is just around the corner (most likely it will be achieved in Q4).

 
 

So far in 2021, the company sold in China over 330,000 plug-ins (up 219% year-over-year).

external_image

Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

BYD notes record sales of multiple models, and most were up year-over-year. The growth is especially high for the plug-in hybrids with BYD Blade Batteries. The Qin Plus DM noted 15,164 units and with 60,813 YTD, it is the top BYD plug-in right now (ahead of the all-electric Han). The Song DM noted 10,278 (37,585 YTD).

The all-new BYD Dolphin notes 3,000 units in its second month on the market, while the BYD e2 notes a strong 4,129 units.

Here is the rank of models year-to-date:

  • BYD Qin Plus DM (PHEV) - 15,164 (60,813 YTD)
  • BYD Han EV - 7,796 (58,580 YTD)
  • BYD Song DM (PHEV) - 10,278 (37,585 YTD)
  • BYD Qin Plus EV - 8,396 (30,648 YTD)
  • BYD Tang DM (PHEV) - 5,822 (24,677 YTD)
  • BYD e2 - 4,129 (23,266 YTD)
  • BYD Han DM (PHEV) - 2,452 (21,456 YTD)
  • BYD Yuan EV - 5,372 (19,797 YTD)
  • BYD Song EV - 4,502 (16,091 YTD)
  • BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 1,428 (14,408 YTD)
  • BYD D1 - 328 (9,155 YTD)
  • BYD Dolphin - 3,000 (4,755 YTD)
  • BYD Tang EV - 432 (4,550 YTD)
  • BYD E6 - 199 (1,911 YTD)
  • BYD e3 - 724 (1,720 YTD)
  • BYD Song MAX DM - 0 (733 YTD)
  • BYD Qin PHEV - 0 (410 YTD)
  • BYD e1 - 0 (243 YTD)
external_image

According to Moneyball, besides plug-in cars, BYD delivered last month also 1,077 commercial electric vehicles, including 502 buses. Year-to-date, sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 6,781, including 3,834 buses.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 71,099 last month and 337,579 YTD (up 204%).

An interesting data point is that the company has installed some 4.2 GWh of batteries in New Energy Vehicles last month and over 23.4 GWh total.

 

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
