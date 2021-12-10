Another month and another amazing result achieved by the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, China's best-selling electric vehicle.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (via Moneyball), in November, some 40,395 units were sold (up 22% year-over-year).

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

It's not a record, but one of the best results and far beyond other all-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - November 2021

external_image

The year-to-date result is now at 344,890 (up 346% year-over-year), while cumulatively the company is at almost 500,000 sales (the milestone will be achieved in December).

Not bad, especially considering that the ultra-affordable EV was launched just 18 months ago.

The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture's (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) total EV sales stand at 50,141 in November.

 
 

Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV
38 Photos
Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:

  • Two battery/range options
    120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery
    170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery
  • top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph)
  • electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm
  • 4 seats
  • 741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down
  • 2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase

An upgraded version of the vehicle is expected to be launched in the near future:

  • over 300 km (186 miles); (instead of 120 or 170 km)
    to qualify for subsidies as well as collect more zero-emission credits
  • 26 kWh battery (instead of 9.3 kWh or 13.9 kWh)
  • 30 kW electric motor (instead of 20 kW)
  • 4 seats
  • wheelbase of 2,010 mm vs 1,940 mm, and a length of 2,997 mm vs 2,917
  • a higher price to be at least partially offset by the incentives

