Another month and another amazing result achieved by the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, China's best-selling electric vehicle.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data (via Moneyball), in November, some 40,395 units were sold (up 22% year-over-year).

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

It's not a record, but one of the best results and far beyond other all-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV sales in China - November 2021

The year-to-date result is now at 344,890 (up 346% year-over-year), while cumulatively the company is at almost 500,000 sales (the milestone will be achieved in December).

Not bad, especially considering that the ultra-affordable EV was launched just 18 months ago.

The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture's (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) total EV sales stand at 50,141 in November.

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs:

Two battery/range options

120 km (75 miles) of range using 9.3 kWh battery

170 km (106 miles) of range using 13.9 kWh battery

electric motor: 20 kW peak and 85 Nm

4 seats

741 liters of space with the rear seats folded down

2,917 millimeters long, 1,493 millimeters wide and 1,621 millimeters high, with a 1,940-millimeter wheelbase

An upgraded version of the vehicle is expected to be launched in the near future: