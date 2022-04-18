BYD's global plug-in electric car sales remain on a fast track, reaching record results and amazing growth ratio.

According to the company's report, last month plug-in car sales amounted to 104,338 (almost entirely in China), which is 346% more than a year ago. It's a new record and the first six-digit monthly result for BYD.

Not only that. The company has ended production and sales of non-rechargeable cars and 100% of sales were plug-ins. That's a symbolic change.

In the case of plug-ins, battery-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales are quite similar in terms of volume. However, PHEVs are growing faster year-over-year.

BYD plug-in car sales in March 2022:

BEVs: 53,664 ( up 229% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 50,674 ( up 615% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 104,338 (up 346% year-over-year)

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), some 1,109 BYD plug-ins were exported.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – March 2022

So far this year, the company sold over 284,000 plug-in electric cars (up 433% year-over-year).

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 143,224 ( up 271% year-over-year)



( year-over-year) PHEVs: 141,513 ( up 857% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 284,737 (up 433% year-over-year)



Top models

Once again, the BYD Song Plus DM (plug-in hybrid) was the best-selling model in BYD's lineup with 22,381 units (a new record).

Most of the other top-selling models like Qin were also at near-record levels. We would like to highlight two models - the all-new, all-electric BYD Yuan Plus exceeded 10,000 units in March (on top of nearly 3,000 of the previous generation).

The second interesting model is the all-new BYD Destroyer 05 (plug-in hybrid), which entered the market in March, starting with 1,476 units. This model belongs to the "Ocean" family, like the all-electric Dolphin.

Here is a quick look at the BYD Destroyer 05, equipped with a DM-i Super Hybrid system. It has an all-electric range of up to 55 km (34 miles) or up to 120 km (75 miles), depending on the version:

Here is the rank of top models year-to-date:

BYD Song family - 26,729

BYD Song DM (PHEV) - 22,381 (57,849 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 4,348 (12,358 YTD)

BYD Song DM (PHEV) - 22,381 (57,849 YTD) BYD Song EV - 4,348 (12,358 YTD) BYD Qin family - 24,797

BYD Qin Plus DM (PHEV) - 14,260 (46,953 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus EV - 8,682 (24,032 YTD)

BYD Qin EV/Qin Pro EV - 1,855 (4,856 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus DM (PHEV) - 14,260 (46,953 YTD) BYD Qin Plus EV - 8,682 (24,032 YTD) BYD Qin EV/Qin Pro EV - 1,855 (4,856 YTD) BYD Yuan family - 12,881

BYD Yuan Plus EV - 10,025 (16,542 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 2,856 (13,888 YTD)

BYD Yuan Plus EV - 10,025 (16,542 YTD) BYD Yuan EV - 2,856 (13,888 YTD) BYD Han family - 12,359

BYD Han EV - 10,178 (29,170 YTD)

BYD Han DM (PHEV) - 2,181 (5,260 YTD)

BYD Han EV - 10,178 (29,170 YTD) BYD Han DM (PHEV) - 2,181 (5,260 YTD) BYD Dolphin (EA1) - 10,501 (29,668 YTD)

BYD Tang DM (PHEV) - 9,056 (27,929 YTD)

According to the data (BYD report), besides plug-in cars, last month BYD sold 540 commercial electric vehicles (buses and trucks). Year-to-date, sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 1,592 (up 16%).

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 104,878 last month and 286,329 YTD (up 423%).