The Tesla Model Y achieved amazing sales success in China last month and during the first quarter of 2022, becoming the top-selling model among all crossover/SUVs.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data, in March, Tesla sold in China some 65,754 Made-in-China (MIC) cars (up 85% year-over-year) and exported an additional 60.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

More detailed data, shared by Chinese media, including CnEVPost, reveals that the Tesla Model Y retail sales in China amounted to 39,730 in March (up 291% year-over-year and near-record) and 74,681 in Q1.

In both cases, the numbers are the best in the crossover/SUV segment not only among plug-in models or premium models, but all vehicles in the segment, including mainstream models.

According to the report, in March, the Tesla Model Y was followed by BYD Song (26,723), Changan CS75 (22,811) and Haval H6 (19,303). In Q1, the Model Y was followed by BYD Song (73,704) and Haval H6 (71,411).

For reference, the top premium models behind the Model Y in Q1 were the Mercedes-Benz GLC (45,037), BMW X3 (39,592) and Audi Q5 (36,624).

The report says also that the Tesla Model 3 is one of the top models in the country. Retail sales in March amounted to 26,024 (up 3% year-over-year), second only to Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (41,980) and Nissan Sylphy (30,240) in its segment (yes, the Hong Guang MINI EV is counted together with sedans in China).

However, in Q1, the Model 3 noted a total of 33,619 units, which is 36% less than a year ago.

We guess that the decline is due to the export of thousands of Model 3 (mostly to Europe) and that the overall result of sales + export is higher than in 2021.

So far this year, Tesla sold in China more than 108,000 locally produced electric cars, while exports exceeded 73,000, according to CPCA.

Production results in March (reportedly 55,462), were probably partially affected by the production halt at the Giga Shanghai plant (related to COVID-19 lockdown), which extended into April.