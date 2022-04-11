Tesla has significantly increased its overall sales/export of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y in March, despite challenges - including the lockdown disruption at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant.

Let's recall that the production had been temporarily halted in March, and the media reported later about an extension into April.

Nonetheless, considering the circumstances, the results are very positive. The total volume (sales and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data - amounted to 65,814 units, which is 86% more than a year ago.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

It's the best result so far this year and the second-highest monthly result ever (the record was 70,847 in December 2021).

Reuters reports that Tesla production in China amounted to 55,462 cars in March, which suggests that part of the sales/export concern cars produced in the previous period.

"Tesla only assembled 55,462 units in March when it also paused production for two days in the middle of the month, data from a separate association showed."

According to the CPCA, Tesla's cumulative wholesale volume from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 as of the end of March is close to 800,000, including close to 600,000 in the past 12 months.

Sales in China

The report indicates that last month, local sales in China amounted to 65,754 (up 85% year-over-year).

It's the second-highest monthly result so far and proof that demand in China remains strong. Tesla sold in China more than 108,000 MIC Model 3/Model Y during the first quarter of 2022, compared to over 69,000 a year ago.

Tesla MIC sales in China are usually the highest in the final month of a quarter.

Cumulatively, Tesla MIC sales in China exceeded 560,000 units.

Export

According to the report, last month only 60 Tesla MIC cars were exported. That's one of the lowest results, but also quite typical for the last month of a quarter.

Tesla usually exports the highest number of cars in the first month of a quarter, and then a substantial number of cars also in the second month of a quarter.

CPCA data suggests that over 225,000 Tesla MIC cars were exported in the recent 12 months. Mostly to Europe, we guess.

Models

Tesla offers two MIC models - Model 3 and Model Y (both in various versions). Data for individual models, for the past month, are not yet available.