BYD recently introduced its all-new Seal model, which has a big chance to become one of the main Tesla Model 3 competitors in China.

As we mentioned in previous reports earlier this year, the BYD Seal is another model based on the e-platform 3.0, just like the BYD Dolphin, and the new BYD Yuan Plus. However, it brings also significant new tech - CTB (cell-to-body) structural battery system.

But let's start with the basic specs and prices of four BYD Seal versions, available for pre-order:

Standard Range, RWD Elite:

Price (post-subsidy): 212,800 CNY ($31,795)

CLTC range: 550 km (342 miles)

system output: 150 kW

Price (post-subsidy): 225,800 CNY ($33,738)

CLTC range: 550 km (342 miles)

system output: 150 kW

Price (post-subsidy): 262,800 CNY ($39,266)

CLTC range: 700 km (435 miles)

system output: 230 kW

Price (post-subsidy): 289,800 CNY ($43,300)

CLTC range: 650 km (404 miles)

system output: 390 kW and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 3.8 seconds

The attractive design, combined with decent prices and specs, makes it very competitive. We are not surprised that, according to the manufacturer, some 22,637 units were pre-ordered within just 7 hours after the official launch.

For reference, the Tesla Model 3 RWD (LFP) starts after subsidies at 279,900 CNY ($41,821), while the Performance version cost 367,900 CNY ($54,970). Its range is respectively 556 km (346 miles) and 675 km (420 miles).

It's expected that customer deliveries will start within several months, but we don't know an exact date yet.

BYD CTB (cell-to-body) battery

One of the most interesting elements of the BYD Seal is the first use of the CTB (cell-to-body) structural battery system.

It utilizes four sections of the BYD Blade Battery (long, LFP battery cells ), which are not only combined without modules - cell-to-pack (CTP) - but also become a structural element of the entire vehicle.

According to the manufacturer, the new CTB battery increases the battery pack volume utilization by 66%, and a 50% increase in structural safety in the case of a frontal crash. The body torsional stiffness has been doubled compared to a conventional design, reaching over 40,000 Nm/°.

To demonstrate how strong the battery is, BYD showed a video with a 50-ton truck driving over the battery as well as a crash test.

The battery capacity is reportedly 61.44 kWh (Standard Range version) and 82.56 kWh (Long Range version), but those numbers were not shown at the premiere.

Standard Range, RWD Elite:

Price (post-subsidy): 212,800 CNY ($31,795)

CLTC range: 550 km (342 miles)

battery capacity: *61.44 kWh

real-wheel drive

system output: 150 kW (peak); 70 kW continuous according to MIIT

DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 30 minutes at up to 110 kW

Price (post-subsidy): 225,800 CNY ($33,738)

CLTC range: 550 km (342 miles)

battery capacity: *61.44 kWh

real-wheel drive

system output: 150 kW (peak); 70 kW continuous according to MIIT

DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 30 minutes at up to 110 kW

Price (post-subsidy): 262,800 CNY ($39,266)

CLTC range: 700 km (435 miles)

battery capacity: *82.56 kWh

real-wheel drive

system output: 230 kW (peak); 70 kW continuous according to MIIT

DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 30 minutes at up to 150 kW

Price (post-subsidy): 289,800 CNY ($43,300)

CLTC range: 650 km (404 miles)

battery capacity: *82.56 kWh

0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 3.8 seconds

real-wheel drive

system output: 390 kW (peak)

according to MIIT: 75/160 kW front asynchronous motor and permanent magnet synchronous rear motor 70/150 kW

DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 30 minutes at up to 150 kW

Length: 4800 mm

Width: 1875 mm

Height: 1460 mm

Wheelbase: 2920 mm

Cx: 0.219

* unofficial battery pack capacity numbers