Shell and BYD announced a strategic cooperation agreement related to plug-in electric vehicles in China and Europe, as well as potentially in other regions across the globe in the future.

The main topic of the deal is electric vehicle charging, which reminds us of the previous deal between Shell and NIO, about battery swapping stations and charging stations in China and Europe.

The two partners listed six areas of cooperation starting with a pan-European Mobility Service Provider (MSP) partnership to offer BYD's drivers access to 275,000 charging points in Europe (Shell stations and roaming network).

There is also a possibility of building joint Shell-BYD EV hubs in key European markets. The two would like to offer various products related to EVs and energy, like dynamic tariff scheduling, solar integration, home batteries, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) charging.

Interesting is also an option (for further research) to use Shell E-Fluids and coolants in BYD vehicles globally.

Here is the official list:

For private and commercial customers of BYD’s BEVs and PHEVs, Shell and BYD will form a pan-European Mobility Service Provider (MSP) partnership, offering them membership access to 275,000 charging points through Shell roaming network. Both Shell and BYD will also jointly develop Fleet Solutions and Depot Charging services for BYD customers in Europe.

Both companies will seek to provide integrated home energy solutions such as dynamic tariff scheduling, solar integration, home batteries, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) charging in different regions across the world.

Both parties will explore opportunities to build Shell-BYD EV hubs in key European markets, providing customers with the experience of BYD premium designs and advanced new energy vehicle technologies, as well as seamless charging and digital services jointly developed by both parties for greater user experience.

Both Shell and BYD will refer customers to participate in the Accelerate to Zero (A2Z) decarbonisation programme, which enables corporate fleets to reduce emissions to zero and net-zero across various markets in Europe.

Globally, Shell will seek to help BYD generate cost-saving and better hardware performance with Shell E-Fluids and coolants.

Both Shell and BYD intend to collaborate on global research and development in the areas of battery performance and advanced charging.

For Shell, China is one of the strategic directions in the transition toward electric vehicles, so a partnership with Chinese EV manufacturers does not surprise us at all.

Only time will tell how big the scale of the joint projects will be in Europe where both NIO and BYD are just starting electric car sales.