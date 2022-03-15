BYD continues to quickly increase its plug-in electric car sales, achieving a tremendous rate of growth in February. To be fair, we have to add that, a year ago, February was a weak month.

Last month, the Chinese manufacturer managed to sell 87,474 plug-in cars (almost entirely in China), which is 764% more than a year ago.

It's not far from record levels. Considering that February is usually a slow month in China, we can expect the first six-digit results later this year.

Besides plug-in electric cars, BYD sold 2,795 non-rechargeable cars, but they represent a declining share of the company's business.

An interesting thing is that all-electric car sales increased 451% year-over-year, while plug-in hybrids are up 1,836% year-over-year. Because of that, both categories are at a similar level.

BYD plug-in car sales in February:

BEVs: 43,173 ( up 451% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 44,300 ( up 1836% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 87,473 (up 764% year-over-year)

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2022

So far this year, the company sold over 180,000 plug-in electric cars (up 501% year-over-year).

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 89,560 ( up 302% year-over-year)



( year-over-year) PHEVs: 90,839 ( up 1080% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 180,399 (up 501% year-over-year)



Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

The BYD Song Plus DM plug-in hybrid was the best selbest-selling BYD's lineup last month with 19,057 units (new personal record - 9th in a row). Additionally, the company sold also almost 3,700 Song EVs (all-electric).

The BYD Qin Plus DM plug-in hybrid continues to sell very well (14,244), but it's behind the Song Plus DM in the year-to-date rank. Additionally, BYD sold over 8,000 all-electric Qin Plus EVs and almost 2,000 Qin EVs.

The third best in February was the BYD Tang DM (10,026 - a new personal record). The all-electric version of this model is not as popular (400 units in February).

Here is the rank of top models year-to-date:

BYD Song DM (PHEV) - 19,057 (35,468 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus DM (PHEV) - 14,244 (32,693 YTD)

BYD Dolphin (EA1) - 8,565 (19,167 YTD)

BYD Han EV - 8,941 (18,992 YTD)

BYD Tang DM (PHEV) - 10,026 (18,873 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus EV - 8,264 (15,350 YTD)

According to the data (BYD, and Moneyball's report), besides plug-in cars, last month BYD sold 810 commercial electric vehicles (buses and trucks) too. Year-to-date, sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 1,052 (up 95%).

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 88,283 last month and 181,451 YTD (up 494%).