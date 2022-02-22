After selling some 603,783 plug-in vehicles (593,745 cars and 10,038 commercial vehicles) in 2021, BYD was expected to aim afor 1.1-1.2 million in 2022.

However, according to the latest info (via CnEVPost), the largest Chinese plug-in manufacturer might sell even more BEVs/PHEVs this year.

The report says that BYD released a set of targets for 2022, including one about 3 million "customers" in the New Energy Vehicle segment.

Considering that as of the end of 2021, the company deployed more than 1.5 million plug-in electric cars (and as far as we know, over 85,000 commercial vehicles), to achieve the milestone of 3 million "customers," it would have to sell over 1.4 million in 2022. Maybe even reaching 1.5 million.

Those are Tesla levels, although Tesla is selling solely all-electric cars. We expect that Tesla will sell more than 1.5 million in 2022, so the cumulative number will be close to 4 million.

The two manufacturers were growing very fast in 2021:

Anyway, if BYD achieves a volume of 1.5 million in 2022, the average would be some 125,000 units per month. This year started with 93,000 in January so it does not seem far off.

The Chinese manufacturer notes huge demand for its cars and new models, like the recently launched BYD Yuan Plus, which might add substantial volume.

The second goal, according to the report, is the geographical expansion to more countries. It probably means the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Europe. BYD is present also in South America.

Other goals on the list are:

shorten delivery times

introduce an all-new premium brand

Well, BYD clearly has its hands full of work in all areas. Also in BYD Blade Battery production, as it's now the 4th largest xEV battery manufacturer and one of the fastest-growing ones.