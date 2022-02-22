BYD reports a very strong start to the year 2022 with a new monthly record of plug-in electric car sales, which is quite unusual considering the previous years.

Last month, the Chinese manufacturer managed to sell 92,926 plug-in cars (almost entirely in China), which is 268% more than a year ago.

This result is the eighth consecutive monthly record. The previous highest monthly result was 92,823 in December.

Besides plug-in electric cars, BYD sold over 2,000 non-plug-ins, but they represent just 2% of the company's volume right now (another record low).

Both categories - all-electric and plug-in hybrids - are currently pretty balanced.

BYD plug-in car sales in December:

BEVs: 46,387 ( up 221% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 46,539 ( up 761% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 92,926 (up 368% year-over-year)

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – January 2022

For reference, in 2021, the company sold 593,745 plug-in cars in China (up 232% year-over-year), which was a new record.

BYD plug-in sales in 2021:

BEVs: 320,810 ( up 145% year-over-year)



( year-over-year) PHEVs: 272,935 ( up 468% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 593,745 (up 232% year-over-year)



Sales by models - month (year-to-date)

The top-selling BYD models are the plug-in hybrid Qin Plus DM (18,449) and Song DM (16,411), followed by two all-electric cars: Dolphin (10,602) and Han EV (10,051). The Tang DM plug-in hybrids noted 8,847 units.

All of those results were new monthly records (aside from the Han EV, which was nearly at its record).

Here is the rank of top models year-to-date:

BYD Qin Plus DM (PHEV) - 18,449 (18,449 YTD)

BYD Song DM (PHEV) - 16,411 (16,411 YTD)

BYD Dolphin - 10,602 (10,602 YTD)

BYD Han EV - 10,051 (10,051 YTD)

BYD Tang DM (PHEV) - 8,847 (8,847 YTD)

BYD Qin Plus EV - 7,086 (7,086 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 6,596 (6,596 YTD)

BYD Song EV - 4,311 (4,311 YTD)

BYD e2 - 3,535 (3,535 YTD)

BYD Han DM (PHEV) - 2,730 (2,730 YTD)

According to the data (BYD and Moneyball's report), besides plug-in cars, last month BYD delivered 242 commercial electric vehicles (buses and trucks) too. In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 93,168 last month.

In 2021, sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 10,038.